Tencent says will further curb minors' time on Honour of Kings game

SHANGHAI - Tencent Holdings on Tuesday (Aug 5) said it would introduce new measures to reduce minors' access to and time spent on its Honour of Kings game, a move it plans to eventually roll out to its full games line-up.

Players under the age of 12 will be prohibited from spending money in the game, and time restrictions on minors will also be tightened from 1.5 hours to one hour on non-holidays, and from three hours to two hours on holidays, Tencent said in a statement posted on one of its official WeChat accounts.

The announcement came shortly after Tencent and Honour of Kings were criticised in a Chinese state media article that described online gaming as "spiritual opium" and sent the company's shares tumbling.

