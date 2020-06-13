These are the top female names most often used in passwords

Most people have a habit of using their own name or a family member’s name as their passwords simply because it’s easier to remember. But that also makes you more susceptible to getting hacked by people who know you.
Ruby Gonzalez, head of communications at password generator NordVPN, says, “While choosing your own, your girlfriend’s, or daughter’s name as a password might seem a good idea as you’ll never forget it, it’s also a great way to make a hacker’s job easier.
"As it’s a very obvious choice, the victim’s or their relative’s name will be one of the first options hackers will try.”
She adds, “People also shouldn’t use any other obvious choices, such as their address, favorite band, sports team, pet’s name, the word “password,” and any alternations of it.”
In fact, some names are more popularly used as passwords, simply because they are more common.
NordVPN recently released the list of top female names most commonly used in passwords and reported that it coincides with the list of top female names in the US.
“If you find your password among the most popular ones, you should change it immediately.
"It’s always a good idea to use a password generator to create a truly strong password and make sure it has not been breached before,” says Ruby Gonzalez, head of communications at NordVPN.
Here’s the list of the most common female names used in passwords, and the number of times they were used.
1. jordan23
Number of times used: 29,874
NordVPN reckons this could be widely used among 23-year-old Jordans, but we have another possible explanation: it’s used by Michael Jordan’s fans since his jersey number is 23.
2. victoria
Number of times used: 33,770
3. danielle
Number of times used: 33,781
4. olivia
Number of times used: 34,110
5. melissa
Number of times used: 35,045
6. andrea
Number of times used: 36,940
7. lauren
Number of times used: 37,151
8. elizabeth
Number of times used: 41,268
9. sophie
Number of times used: 42,889
10. maria
Number of times used: 43,177
11. madison
Number of times used: 44,183
12. jasmine
Number of times used: 45,190
13. samantha
Number of times used: 46,353
14. taylor
Number of times used: 46,375
15. amanda
Number of times used: 50,560
16. jennifer
Number of times used: 50,602
17. jordan
Number of times used: 58,698
18. maggie
Number of times used: 61,445
19. michelle
Number of times used: 61,873
20. hannah
Number of times used: 62,394
21. jessica
Number of times used: 63,498
22. nicole
Number of times used: 64,992
23. ashley
Number of times used: 94,557
This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.