WhatsApp may lose unlimited backup feature on Google Drive

Android users may not have unlimited storage on Google Drive to backup WhatsApp in the near future.

WABetaInfo noticed a new feature in development that involves users managing WhatsApp chats when backing up on Google Drive. Users may be asked to exclude certain messages from the backup.

This led WABetaInfo to believe that Google is ceasing to offer unlimited storage for WhatsApp backups. Their claim is corroborated by certain strings of codes that indicate notifications on Google Drive storage reaching the limit for WhatsApp backups.

While Google is likely to offer a certain amount of storage for backing up WhatsApp, there is no information within the strings of code on the new storage plan.

Source: WABetaInfo

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.