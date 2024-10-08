Al Pacino splits with 30-year-old girlfriend

Al Pacino has split with his girlfriend Noor Alfallah.

The 84-year-old actor first met the film producer, 30, in 2010 and their relationship deepened during lockdown — with the pair having son Roman in June 2023.

Al has now told People about how he is unattached when asked about their relationship: "No. I have friendship."

A representative for the Godfather actor clarified to the outlet about how the pair are now platonic: "Al and Noor are very good friends, have been for years, and are co-parents to their son Roman."

Al's exes include actresses Diane Keaton, Beverly D'Angelo and Kathleen Quinlan.

Besides Roman, Al is also dad to daughter Julie, 34, with acting coach Jan Tarrant, and has 23-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with Beverly.

Al refers to marriage in his new memoir Sonny Boy as "an entrance to the pain train".

He added to People about his view: "Everything's a ticket to the pain train. A ticket or nothing, 'Are you going to go or not?' 'No, I'll stay here. I'll stay here at the station, I'm not getting on'.

"[Marriage] can suit you, by all means. I just didn't feel it ever suited me for some reason.

"I loved living together [with women], and then... it depends on who you are getting along with.

"If you live together with someone, there's got to be... you have to have this communion.

"If you don't, it's almost an invasion. So I like to know that if I find a human that I can connect with."

Al added about how he enjoys a massive range of friendships: "I have friends all over the place. I must say I'm very lucky with that."

Noor recently told Vogue Arabia about first meeting Al in 2010: "I thought, 'Wow, that's Al Pacino'.

"I went to film school, so I wasn't dumb about who he was. He's a very talented and unique person.

"But I had no intention of thinking like, 'Oh, he is going to be my son's father one day.'"

She added about the life they shared in lockdown: "Al lives down the street from my house and we started spending every day together, playing chess and watching movies.

"It was like film school with Al Pacino. I guess it just became something more."

