Coldplay to release A Film For The Future, a 44-minute visual companion to album Moon Music

Coldplay are set to release A Film For The Future, a 44-minute visual companion to their chart-topping album Moon Music.

Set to premiere worldwide on Jan 22, the film is executive-produced by Ben Mor, who directed Chris Martin and co and Beyonce in their music promo for their hit 2016 collaboration Hymn For The Weekend, and described as "a kaleidoscopic patchwork quilt - a 44-minute multimedia tapestry."

The film will be shown at 360-degree screenings at Lightroom in London, Manchester, and Seoul, with tickets on sale now.

A Film For The Future was created by more than 150 different visual artists from 45 countries.

Without being restricted by rules, the individuals were asked to create a visual from "snippets" of the record — which features the hit singles Feelslikeimfallinginlove and We Pray.

Ben said: "It was a huge privilege to have the bird's eye view of such an ambitious project, with so many incredible animators and filmmakers all working independently of each other. The final film is simply jaw-dropping and I can't wait for Cold fans to see it."

Coldplay commented: "We're extremely grateful to all the amazing artists who lent their genius to this film. They've created something very beautiful and we extremely proud of it."

The project was first teased on the car number plate in the artwork for 2019's Everyday Life, with a section of the project appearing in last summer's lyric video for Feelslikeimfallinginlove.

A fan-led site for the film, powered by Microsoft AI, will also launch on attf.cold.com on Jan 22.

Recruiting artists from around the globe for the film comes after frontman Chris recently shared that he believes Coldplay's music resonates most in non-English speaking countries.

He told Rolling Stone: "I sometimes feel that we are most powerful in countries where they don't really speak English.

"I'm not the best lyricist in the world by any stretch of the imagination, but I think if you don't speak English, there's a feeling that you feel."

