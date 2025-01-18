Gossip mill: New Coco Lee song released, Song Joong-ki tears up as movie flops, Itzy's Yeji to make solo debut

New Coco Lee song released

A new Coco Lee song was released posthumously on Friday (Jan 17) on what would have been the singer's 50th birthday.

Her sister Nancy announced the song Xiaxianyue (translated as Waning Moon) the previous day on Weibo, adding: "I hope everyone can still feel the warmth and strength she left behind.

"When you miss her, look at the moon, because the sun warms people, but the moonlight loves people."

Coco label, Sony Music Entertainment, also posted on Weibo that she had co-created the song with the rapper Key.L back in 2020. The song's title is also based on the lyrics from the former's 2001 hit A Love Before Time on the Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon movie soundtrack.

The song is now available on Chinese music platforms and internationally on Coco's Spotify, YouTube, Soundcloud and Moov.

Song Joong-ki tears up as movie flops

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DEo3SRfyHe8[/embed]

Song Joong-ki's newest movie Bogota: City of the Lost is not doing well in the box office.

On Jan 12, the 39-year-old actor attended a screening in Seoul, sharing that the South Korean cinema was facing difficult times and he was grateful just to have Bogota: City of the Lost in theatres, according to Daum TV report.

"The role of actors is to create good content and bring comfort to the audience. I will devote myself to making diverse and interesting works with all my heart and support you," he said, reportedly becoming visibly emotional.

Fellow actor Lee Sung-min, who appeared as a special guest at the screening and was Joong-ki co-star in 2022 drama Reborn Rich, added: "Theatres are empty.

"There could many reasons for this, but it's really hard for actors when there's no audience in the theatre," he said.

"Nevertheless, the actors have to deal with it, so please help support the movie until the very end."

SBS reported on Jan 7 that, according to the Korean Film Council, Bogota: City of the Lost had its daily viewer count drop to 10,000 a week after its release on Dec 31.

The total number of moviegoers were also less than 340,000, when the movie needed three million to break even.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dixT-nXuZ88[/embed]

Itzy's Yeji to make solo debut

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DDy_Qu5vDTi[/embed]

Itzy's leader Yeji will be making her solo debut, after speculations she would be dropping something in the first half of 2025.

She will be the first member of the K-pop girl group to do so.

Their label JYP Entertainment confirmed on Jan 17 to South Korean media Dispatch: "Yeji is preparing for her solo debut.

"However, the exact release date is undecided. Her specific schedule will be released at a later date."

Also comprising Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna, Itzy made their debut in 2019 and have released two studio albums, nine extended plays (EPs) and one singles album.

