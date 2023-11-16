Jet Li, often rumoured to have died, appears at book event and declares he isn't dead

Earlier this month, there were rumours circulating on Weibo that action star Jet Li had died at the age of 60.

However, he "miraculously" appeared at the press conference for his new book Beyond Life and Death: Jet Li looking for Jet Li, in Taiwan today (Nov 16).

"Hello! I am not dead," said Jet, as the audience laughed.

"There were rumours spreading in China recently that I have died… Some people hoped it's true. Some people said, 'why have you died so many times but not dead yet', while others said, 'please don't die'," he added humorously.

Jet also shared at the press conference that when he played a father with terminal liver cancer in the movie Ocean Heaven in 2010, he was actually misdiagnosed to have cancer in real life, reported Taiwanese publication Star.Setn today.

He was later diagnosed to have hyperthyroidism and has been taking medication every day since then.

When asked how he lives with his condition, this Singaporean said he believes in cause and effect and is always optimistic.

Jet added: "These are things that are correlated to each other. I have hyperthyroidism, come! Get it cured! If it cannot be cured, I can still live happily."

"Every negative can be turned into a positive, and the process turns worries into enlightenment."

Jet's biography, which is also his first book, offers an insight into his mental journey as he continues searching for answers about the meaning of life.

ALSO READ: 'Unable to straighten it no matter how hard I try': JJ Lin tears ligament in finger due to freak accident

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com