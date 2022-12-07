The new HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming service will most likely be called Max

The new streaming service, which will combine HBO Max and Discovery+ in the spring of 2023, will be known as Max.

According to a CNBC report, executives from Warner Bros Discovery are close to finalising a new name and platform for the upcoming launch of their streaming service, which will combine the HBO Max and Discovery+ offerings.

The integrated streaming service has been given the internal codename ‘BEAM’ and lawyers are reportedly considering other final names.

The ‘Max’ name came about simply because Warner Bros Discovery wanted HBO to blend in with its vast library of programs without overshadowing work from Discovery, DC Comics, Warner Bros, CNN, and so on.

The relaunched streaming service will have a new user interface with distinct tiles for each of Warner Bros Discovery’s brands, similar to Disney+‘s present design with Star Wars, Marvel, Disney, and Pixar, just to name a few. As a result, HBO, Discovery, DC Comics, and Warner Bros will each have their own ‘hubs’.

Among the well-known franchises produced by Warner Bros Discovery include those from DC, HBO (House of the Dragon, The White Lotus, and The Last of Us), and Discovery content.

David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros Discovery, wants to raise subscriptions and advertising revenue to make the combined service profitable. Both HBO Max and Discovery Plus provide ad-supported monthly options for less money than ad-free subscriptions. However, the subscription price for the merged service is still under discussion.

In the third quarter of 2022, nearly 95 million global streaming users between the two services were recorded.

The new streaming service merging HBO Max and Discovery+ is slated to launch in the spring of 2023.

With the company constantly in transition, the streaming service that consistently produces solid works struggles to adapt their tech for the modern era.

