The Penguin HBO Max series is set 1 week after The Batman, runs 6 to 8 hours

Colin Farrell has shared more details on the upcoming The Penguin spin-off series at HBO Max.

The series, which sees Farrell reprise his role as the villain from Matt Reeves' The Batman movie, will start filming in early 2023 and will take place one week after the events of the Robert Pattinson-led movie.

"So, Gotham is still, somewhat, underwater. I read the first script of the first episode and it opens up on my feet splashing through the water in Falcone's office. Even that alone, when I read it, I was like, 'Oh, Jesus!'," said Farrell in an interview with Extra.

The Batman ended with Riddler causing a massive flood into Gotham City and the Dark Knight wanting to clean up the mess he felt responsible for, especially after learning that the Riddler idolised him.

Carmine Falcone is dead and Catwoman has left the city, leaving The Penguin in an excellent spot to seize power.

Farrell is still in the midst of reading his scripts, specific plot details of The Penguin are still unknown at this point but the actor teased that it would be as "tasty" and "unusual" as his character. After all, the series will chart the villain's rise to power.

"I read the first episode, which is just so tasty and so unusual as the character was on the page and what Matt Reeves kind of envisioned when he was thinking of this iteration of the bang up of Oz," Farrell told Collider in a separate interview.

"So yeah, it'll be, I think six or eight hours. I'm supposed to read episode two and three within the next week."

The show does not yet have an official release date, but Farrell fans can see him in The Banshees of Inisherin when it opens in theatres on Oct 21.

ALSO READ: Christian Bale would return as Batman only with Christopher Nolan at the helm

This article was first published in Geek Culture.