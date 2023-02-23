1 in 3 HDB carparks to receive EV charging points by end-2023

Owners of electric vehicles (EVs) will now have more charging options. Under its large-scale contract, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has opened the first set of fully functioning charging stations for EVs in Telok Blangah and Boon Lay.

The massive tender would offer charging stations for over 2,000 HDB carparks. By the end of this year, the government plans to have installed 2,000 extra charging stations which is equivalent to one-third of HDB carparks islandwide. According to The Straits Times, more charging stations would be installed in other HDB carparks in the coming months.

ChargEco and Charge+ will operate the recently launched EV charging sites in Telok Blangah and Boon Lay, respectively. This comprises six charging stations, with three charging points in each location.

The multi-story carpark of Telok Blangah Street 31 will be home to ChargEco's EV stations.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

ChargEco charging stations can be found in the multi-story carpark at Blk 80 Telok Blangah St 31, while Charge+ charging stations can be located at 212A Boon Lay Place. Both vendors require drivers to download their respective applications in order to use these charging stations.

This month commemorates the one-year anniversary of Singapore's first 'official' public EV charging station, which was installed in HDB carparks in Jurong West, Yishun Avenue 9, Punggol Central, and the URA Centre on Maxwell Road. Last October also saw Charge+ complete its first wave of EV charging points in Singapore with stations across 50 sites.

As Singapore's EV population grows, the LTA said that it would be able to provide at least 12,000 charging stations by 2025. In 2022, electric car registrations accounted for 11.8 per cent of all new car registrations. Currently, Singapore has over 6,500 registered electric cars and approximately 10,000 EVs (including other vehicle classes).

The government intends to establish 60,000 charging sites around Singapore by 2030 as part of the Singapore Green Plan 2030. 20,000 of these will be installed in private properties such as condos and private apartments, with the remaining 40,000 installed in public carparks.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.

