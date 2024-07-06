The best thrift stores in Johor Bahru: Explore these 7 vintage and pre-loved shops

Johor Bahru, just a hop and a skip away from Singapore, has become a haven for thrifting enthusiasts. With a blend of vintage treasures, unique fashion finds, and unbeatable prices, each store offers a unique experience. Grab your shopping bags and get ready to uncover some incredible deals and hidden treasures with this guide to exploring the best thrift stores in Johor Bahru.

Jalan Jalan Japan

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C76In6KSXKE/[/embed]

This non-curated beloved store is a paradise for thrift lovers. Jalan Jalan Japan imports pre-loved items directly from Japan, offering an array of goods from kawaii clothing, collectibles, to household items. Not to mention, the store's extensive collection includes unique Japanese brands that we may not get so easily in this side of the world. Fair warning though - with everything neatly organised and reasonably priced, it's easy to lose track of time here!

Jalan Jalan Japan has various locations throughout Malaysia.

KedaiDhobyShanghai

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs5nmRphXgt/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Located in one of Johor Bahru's historic areas, KedaiDhobyShanghai combines vintage charm with modern thrift. This quaint and rustic shop offers a curated selection of vintage clothing and accessories - think 70s bold colours and patterns galore, combined with unique Y2K aesthetic items. The nostalgic and unpretentious ambience and friendly staff make it a delightful place to browse for one-of-a-kind pieces.

KedaiDhobyShanghai is located at 53, Jalan Tan Hiok Nee, Bandar Johor Bahru, 80000 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia. Open Mon 11am-6pm, Wed-Sun 11am-7pm. Closed on Tue.

LAB33L

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C8lfUibyld_/[/embed]

LAB33L stands out with its focus on high-quality vintage and designer items. The store's minimalist aesthetic allows the carefully selected merchandise to shine. From vintage tees to classic handbags, LAB33L caters to fashion enthusiasts looking for timeless pieces from brands like Carhartt, Stüssy, and Harley Davidson, amongst others. Prices might be a bit higher here, but the quality and unique pieces make the trip down worth it.

LAB33L is located at Bangunan Kerjasama, Jalan Dhoby, Bandar Johor Bahru, 80000 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia. Open daily 10am-8pm.

Big Bundle

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/BEvJi6UoSrX/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

One of the biggest thrift store in Johor Bahru, Big Bundle is known for its massive selection and unbeatable prices. The store packed with everything from clothing and shoes to toys and electronics with a dedicated section for each. The thrill of the hunt is real here, as you'll need to sift through piles to find the hidden gems like sport jerseys, Quicksilver and The North Face jackets and more. It's a bit of a treasure hunt due to the huge space, but the rewards can be fantastic, if you put in the effort.

Big Bundle has various stores throughout Malaysia.

Nothin' Fancy General Store

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C180_-GBJr1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

True to its name, Nothin' Fancy offers a laid-back shopping experience with a fantastic selection of pre-loved items. The already curated store makes it easy to navigate through the various sections and find already hunted for gems for your perusal. Whether you're looking for mens casual wear or unique accessories, you're likely to find something that catches your eye.

Nothin' Fancy General Store is located at 143, Jalan Trus, Bandar Johor Bahru, 80000 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia. Open Tue-Sun 2pm-11pm.

Fara First

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CtTXWbnpBI5/[/embed]

Fara First specialises in pre-loved and vintage fashion, with a focus on trendy and contemporary styles. The store's collection is updated regularly, ensuring a fresh selection every time you visit. From chic dresses to stylish jackets, Fara First is perfect for those looking to add a touch of vintage flair to their wardrobe. If you look hard enough you might just be able to walk home with vintage couture pieces by Stüssy, Balenciaga, Comme des Garçons and more.

Fara First is located at 52, Jalan Tan Hiok Nee, Bandar Johor Bahru, 80000 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia. Open daily 10am-11pm.

RedChilli Vintage Store

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C8osU2UyPTd/[/embed]

For those who love all things retro, RedChilli Vintage Store is a must-visit. This shop boasts a wide array of vintage clothing, accessories, particular Y2K feminine wear. The eclectic mix and vibrant atmosphere make shopping here a fun and nostalgic experience. Whether you're a dedicated vintage connoisseur or just a fashion lover who can't get enough of unique finds, RedChilli won't disappoint.

RedChilli Vintage Store is located at 15C, Jalan Dhoby, Off, Jalan Pahang, Bandar Johor Bahru, 80000 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia. Open daily 12pm-7pm.

