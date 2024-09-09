Four Star Moving Out Sale: Upgrade your sleep with premium mattresses and furniture going at up to 80% off

Looking for better ways to improve your sleep? Refresh your space with brand new mattresses and furniture by shopping the amazing deals at Four Star's massive Moving Out Sale.

Happening from Sept 11 - 15 at Four Star's Link@AMK outlet, you can find premium mattresses, smart bed frames and other furniture at reduced prices - up to 80 per cent off on all items storewide.

Premium mattresses at huge discounts

If you feel like you aren't clocking enough hours of sleep, perhaps a new mattress could help.

Fortunately, Four Star's got you covered with their premium range of mattresses that targets different sleep needs:

Find yourself sweating a lot at night? Try the cooling mattress, guaranteed to bring down your body temperature on sweltering nights

If you have sensitive skin, try the Tencel line of mattresses made with materials that are gentle on skin - a great choice for families with young kids

If back aches are getting in the way of a good night's rest, pick the Chiro+ range of mattresses with solid back support features

These mattresses also feature individual pocketed spring technology, which helps reduce motion transfer during sleep.

And here's the best thing - all these mattresses are on sale at up to 80 per cent off!

Four Star Premium Queen-size Mattress starts from $399.

Four Star Premium King-size Mattress starts from $499.

Four Star Kids' Mattress (Single/Super Single) starts from $199.

Keep your room tidy with storage beds

Messy room keeping you awake? Keep clutter at bay with Four Star's catalogue of storage beds - all going for up to 80 per cent off too!

Choose from frames with front or side drawers, or frames that feature a German hydraulic lift technology which allows for easy lifting.

Ergonomic smart beds available at big discounts

Why settle for a basic bed frame when you can have one that contours to your sleeping posture at the touch of a button?

Four Star's ergonomic smart bed bends and adjusts itself according to your needs - perfect for those who struggle to find a comfortable sleeping position at night. Now's your chance to snag one at up to 80 per cent off!

Four Star's Designer Bed Frame, Hydraulic Storage Bed, Drawer Storage Bed, and Kids' Pull-out Bed start from $199.

Cosy up in premium sofa sets

A big part of getting better rest is also making sure that other parts of your house are as cosy as possible. That's why this is your sign to upgrade your sofa for these premium sets at heavily discounted prices!

Great for families with young children, these sofa sets are made from materials that are both scratch and water resistant, and come with extra built-in storage space too. Plus, you can customise the configuration and colour to your liking.

If you are looking for a statement piece for your living room, check out the high-quality leather sofas also going at up to 80 per cent off.

With designs that include high back or lumbar support, sink into a new level of comfort when you recline into these plush luxurious sofas.

Four Star's Fabric Sofa starts from $499.

Four Star's Recliner Sofa starts from $299.

Stylish dining sets

Why stop at getting new beds and sofas? Try out Four Star's collection of stylish and practical dining sets, which are extendable and available in different sizes and configurations.

Keep an eye out for sets made with a durable sintered stone material, which will allow you to throw that hotpot dinner in peace without worrying about the table getting scratched or catching on fire.

Four Star's Coffee Table starts from $199.

Four Star's Dining Set starts from $599.

More perks and benefits

And what's a Four Star sale without special perks? Grab other household items like towels, memory foam pillows and high-quality bedding sets - also on clearance for up to 50 per cent off.

Other benefits include:

Free delivery

Free parking or taxi claims upon check out

Up to 15-year warranty

GST absorbed prices

Interest-free instalment plans for up to 12 months

#sgmattress #fourstarmattresssg #fourstarsg #fyp ♬ original sound - Four Star Mattress

Four Star's Moving Out Sale is happening from Sep 11 - 15.

Link@AMK Outlet

3 Ang Mo Kio Street 62

#01-26/27 S569139

Operating hours:

10am - 10pm (daily)

Nearest MRT Station:

Yio Chu Kang

Hotlines

Mattress and Furniture: 8082 0093

This article was brought to you in partnership with Four Star Mattresses.

kimberly.foo@asiaone.com

