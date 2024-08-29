Free merch, desserts and drinks: Hyundai is gifting test drivers this weekend at Wheeler's Estate

Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre Singapore has announced that its popular Ioniq Brews & Drives is returning once again, this time at the scenic Wheeler's Estate in Seletar from Aug 31 to Sept 1, 2024.

Attendees to the event will be able to take part in test drives of both the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 at the event, and those who complete test drives will receive complimentary Hyundai merchandise as well as free drinks and dessert to enjoy.

Visitors will also get to explore interactive displays featuring both cars and participate in an Ioniq Brews and Drives photo contest, the winners of which will be informed come Sept 9, 2024.

Those who purchase an Ioniq 5 or an Ioniq 6 at Wheeler's Estate during the event will also net themselves retail vouchers worth up to $300 and exclusive Hyundai merchandise including Ioniq 5 diecast models and diffusers.

Ioniq Brews & Drives is designed to be both child and animal-friendly. More information about the event is available via the Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre Singapore's events page here. Visitors can also sign up for a test drive at the event here.

Wheeler's Estate is located at 2 Park Lane, Singapore 798386. Ioniq Brews & Drives will run from 10:00am to 6:00pm on both days and on-site visitor parking is available.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.