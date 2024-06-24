Gotta redeem 'em all: FairPrice announces Pokemon-inspired merchandise, launching July 4

Any Pokemon lovers out there?

FairPrice is set to launch a collection of products that might be of interest to you.

From July 4 to September 25, visit any FairPrice store to collect eleven home living and lifestyle products inspired by the wildly popular Japanese franchise.

Titled Living with Pokemon Collection, these products would be decorated with iconic Pokemon characters including Evee, Pikachu and Snorlax.

And given the vast selection of products, chances are that there's something for everyone regardless of age.

The Foldable Director Chair can be great for a camping trip, a backyard barbeque or just a seat to relax and unwind.

The Multi-function Cushion Blanket could brighten up a sofa or bed.

With Pokemon embroidery on the cushion, this pillow transforms into a blanket with a simple unzip.

Another eye-catching item up for redemption is the Poke Ball Teapot.

Made from premium ceramic, the excellent heat retention means the product serves its function of being a practical teacup.

The distinctive Poke Ball appearance would surely make the item a great addition to any Pokemon lover's kitchen.

The Poke Ball Teapot comes with a matching 250ml teacup.

How to redeem?

From July 4 to September 25, spend a minimum of $30 in-stores or a minimum of $90 online in a single transaction to earn one loyalty bonus point.

You can redeem a Living with Pokemon product at 70 per cent off the regular retail price, along with three FairPrice loyalty bonus points.

For example, a Multi-function Cushion Blanket's regular price is $69.90.

In order to redeem this item, a shopper has to have three bonus points with an additional $28.90.

The Living in Pokemon Collection is available across FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra, FairPrice Shop, FairPrice Xpress, FairPrice Online, Cheers and Unity stores.

However, note that items such as the Foldable Director Chair and Travel Cabin Luggage are exclusively available at FairPrice Xtra and FairPrice Finest stores.

Every purchase also comes with a complimentary Pokemon Trading Card Game Fun Pack.

