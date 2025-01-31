Halal restaurant Elfuego by Collin's to shutter only outlet at Jewel Changi Airport

While the Lunar New Year is meant to be of joyous new beginnings, one restaurant had some bad news to share.

In an Instagram post on Jan 28, Elfuego announced that it will be shuttering its only outlet at Jewel Changi Airport after "many memorable years".

The halal-certified restaurant's final day of operations will be Feb 28 with last orders at 9.30pm.

"We are deeply grateful for the love and support from all of you, our amazing customers and community," the caption read.

It also invited guests to visit their restaurant "one last time".

In the comments section of the post, sad patrons left their well-wishes.

One upset customer asked why the restaurant had to close as "the Muslim community in Singapore has no good steak or dining options".

Another hoped that Elfuego would reopen an outlet elsewhere.

Elfuego, which specialises in European cuisine, is under local Western food chain Collin's.

It first opened on April 11, 2019, when Jewel Changi Airport had its preview opening.

Helmed by head chef Joseph Loh, who was previously Head Chef at Collin's Cambodia, it had another outlet at VivoCity, which opened in November 2023 and quietly closed several months ago.

The restaurant did not mention if there are plans to reopen elsewhere.

AsiaOne has reached out to Elfuego for more details.

Despite Elfuego’s closure, there will be new shopping and dining experiences at Jewel Changi Airport as almost 30 brands will be opening in the mall this year.

Food-wise, Cafe Kitsune, Surrey Hills, Bookmagol and SugarBelly are slated to open while new athleisure stores include Palladium, Salomon and Wilson Sporting Goods.

The Nintendo pop-up store is also set to make a return.

