How a Singaporean family with kids built their dream cabin-like apartment

In this week's episode, we explore a 150-square-metre apartment along East Coast, Singapore, designed for a family with young children. The home underwent a thoughtful transformation, opening up a formerly clustered layout to maximise natural light and cross ventilation. Public areas flow seamlessly from the living and dining spaces to a dry pantry and wet kitchen, unified by a consistent material palette of brass, marble, and calming tones.

The high-sloped ceiling features skylights, introducing a loft space used as a children's play area. A floating staircase, discreetly tucked behind a fabric wall with hidden doors, provides access to this mezzanine. The wooden ceiling extends from the living area into the loft, ensuring visual continuity and warmth.

Private areas prioritise functionality and natural light. The master bedroom employs a gallery-style layout, transitioning from the wardrobe to the dressing area and ending in the bathroom. Features like a skylight over the shower and a vanity outside the bathroom enhance spatial efficiency while maintaining an intimate atmosphere.

The kitchen is delineated by a lower ceiling and separated into wet and dry areas via a fluted glass sliding door. A floating countertop in the dry kitchen accentuates openness and airiness. The staircase doubles as a storage solution, eliminating wasted space.

This well-considered design balances openness and privacy, perfectly catering to family life while maintaining harmony and sophistication. The proximity to the beach and local amenities complements the home's inviting layout, fostering community spirit and enhancing family living.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.