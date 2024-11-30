A young creative couple built their vibrant 4-room BTO flat with DIY furniture

In this week's episode, a creative couple showcases their 4-room BTO flat in Kallang, Singapore. Spanning 93 square metres, the home combines vibrant design with functional spaces to support their artistic lifestyles.

Rachel, a freelance illustrator known as Racho Doodles, and Adil, who crafts furniture and objects by hand, have tailored their home to reflect their creative personalities and practical needs.

The flat features a palette centred around dark green and a warm yellow named "Appealing Potato", inspired by Rachel's love of the vegetable. These bold colours complement a mix of textures and materials, creating a playful yet cohesive aesthetic.

The living area is bathed in natural light from large windows, a priority to enhance ventilation and create a bright, inviting atmosphere. This space serves multiple purposes: a spot for relaxation, hosting guests, and even as Rachel's preferred workspace despite having a dedicated area.

Adil's craftsmanship is evident in custom pieces throughout the home, including a TV console, plant bench, and record player stand, as well as handmade bricks used in unique elements. These add a personal touch while maximising practicality.

The indoor garden, featuring plants propagated from cuttings or gifted by friends, thrives in spots with ample sunlight, particularly near a custom bench that doubles as a display and seating area.

In the entryway, a mix of thrifted and custom pieces creates a welcoming atmosphere. A hay Ikea mirror serves as a focal point, complemented by handmade hooks and a practical bench for storage and seating. Removing part of a wall between rooms was a bold decision to increase natural light and create a sense of openness.

The couple's minimalist approach avoids excessive built-ins, opting instead for flexibility and mobility. This allows them to curate the space with thrifted finds and handmade items over time. Rachel's whimsical touch is evident in her small illustrations scattered around the home, adding personality and humour without overwhelming the design.

The flat balances functionality with moments of lightheartedness. A 'blind spot' mirror in the living room, often used for selfies with friends and family, adds a cheeky dynamic to the space. Though Rachel's illustrations replace the presence of real pets, the couple embraces their home as an evolving canvas for their shared creativity.

This home reflects their dedication to craft, creativity, and building a dynamic yet inviting environment suited to their lives and interests.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.