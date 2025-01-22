Heavy duty electrification: Inchcape+ opens new BYD Commercial Mobility Hub in Jurong

Inchcape+, the official distributor for BYD electric commercial trucks in Singapore, has opened the new BYD Commercial Mobility Hub. The facility is located on the third floor of Revv West Enterprise Hub at 1 Corporation Drive in Jurong.

The BYD Commercial Mobility Hub will serve as a showroom for BYD's electric commercial vehicles, as well as a showcase and education platform for BYD's electric vehicle (EV) technologies.

Companies who are interested in transitioning their fleet to EVs can visit the facility to learn more about how BYD and Inchcape can customise EV solutions for their businesses, as well as test drive BYD's electric truck offerings.

To that end, the grand opening event also saw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Inchcape+ and ComfortDelgro.

Inchcape+ will provide electric vehicle solutions to meet various business operational needs, while ComfortDelgro will offer comprehensive consultation services to companies looking for advice on building up EV infrastructure developments, implementing charging solutions, and seeking financing and leasing options.

BYD also announced the official launch of the T9R electric heavy-duty truck at the event. The T9R offers an electric driving range of 320km, and can be charged from 20 to 80 per cent in about an hour.

The truck is designed to be highly customisable for various operational needs, and Inchcape+ had previously announced at last year's Singapore International Transportation and Commercial Expo (SITCE) that it has received 100 orders for the T9R, spread across various industries such as construction, logistics and waste management.

