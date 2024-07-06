Just opened July 2024: New restaurants, cafes and bars in Singapore this month

Singapore's culinary scene continues to play host to exciting new openings this July. From sophisticated restaurants to cosy cafes and vibrant bars, there's something to satisfy every palate. Explore new dining experiences that blend innovative flavours with traditional favourites, sip on expertly crafted cocktails, and savour exquisite dishes made with the finest ingredients. Whatever you're looking for, this month's line-up promises to deliver.

Restaurants

SANTAi

Get ready to kick back and indulge at SANTAi, Singapore's newest urban sanctuary that embodies relaxation and community spirit. With a name that translates to 'relax' in Bahasa, SANTAi offers a haven amidst the city's hustle, where patrons can enjoy comfort and creativity.

The Asian-inspired cocktail bar in Siglap serves signature sips like the SANTAi Sling ($17), Asam Pedas ($17), and Pandan Negroni ($17), blending local flavours with a modern twist. For foodies, Lavi Taco brings vibrant, innovative twists on Mexican classics, featuring delights like Signature Birria Tacos ($23) with slow-cooked oxtail and brisket, and Mexican chili, and Indo Loaded Nachos ($18). Not to mention, SANTAi is the perfect spot for unwinding, especially during one of their many community events.

SANTAi is located at 697D East Coast Road, Singapore 459060. Open daily 5pm-1am. Grub by Lavi Taco available Tue-Sat.

Jungle

Discover a bold new take on Thai cooking at Jungle, Ann Siang Hill's newest dining destination. This Thai grill and bar charms with its unique twist on regional Thai cuisine, using carefully sourced ingredients, hand-pounded curry pastes, and fire-glazed cooking.

Highlights include Pomelo-Lemongrass Salad ($18), Northern Duck Laab ($20), Southern Style Charcoal Grilled Chicken ($17), and Sugarcane Smoked Pork Jowl ($28). Seafood lovers will enjoy the Southern Crab Yellow Curry ($30), and vegetarians can savour specially prepared dishes with advance notice.

Desserts like the Grilled Banana Cake with Gula Melaka Caramel and Coconut Ice Cream ($14) complete the meal. Jungle's drinks menu includes homemade cocktails, low-intervention wines, and a variety of sakes and beers.

Jungle is located at 10 Ann Siang Hill, 069789 Singapore, p. +65 83892258. Open Tue-Sat, 6pm-till late. Closed on Mon.

Fortuna Singapore

Fortuna, Singapore's first Sicilian-Neapolitan trattoria, has opened in Tanjong Pagar, offering an immersive journey into Italian culture. Celebrating the finest Italian ingredients, the menu features pizzas by master pizzaiolo Giorgio Sorce and pastas and mains by Omar Tutino, trained under Michelin-starred Masterchef Antonino Cannavacciuolo.

Highlights include the "1000" Layers Lasagna ($36++), Mafalde ($34++) with 24-hour slow-cooked ragout, and a variety of pizzas (from $22++ per pizza) that come in three styles; Napoletana, Fried & Baked Pizza, andContemporary Pizza Al Ruoto. Italian desserts like Fortunamisu ($18++) and Cannolo Siculo ($15++) provide a sweet finish.

Fortuna Singapore is located at 7 Craig Road, Singapore 089667, p. +65 9115 1597. Open Sun-Thu 12pm-2.30pm, 5.30pm-9.30pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-2.30pm, 5.30pm-10.30pm.

estiatorio Milos

Marina Bay Sands welcomes the celebrated Greek restaurant, estiatorio Milos, bringing an elevated Greek dining experience to Singapore. Esteemed for its authentic preparation and simple yet masterful techniques, Milos offers a unique seafood experience with fish and seafood flown in from the Mediterranean.

Guests can personally select their catch from the signature open seafood market display. Highlights include the Milos Special, a tower of crispy zucchini and eggplant, paired with Kefalograviera cheese and creamy Tzatziki, whole fish baked in sea salt, and lobster Athenian pasta. Complementing the exquisite food is an extensive selection of fine Greek wines, all complemented by the vibrant spirit of Greek hospitality and culinary excellence.

estiatorio Milos is slated to officially open on July 25, 2024, at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 8 Bayfront Ave, #B1-48, Singapore 018955. Reservations are now open via the website.

5 ON 25

Andaz Singapore's 5 ON 25 has reopened, unveiling an array of exquisite new dishes that promise an epicurean delight. Helmed by Chef Lim Hong Lih, the menu blends classic Cantonese flavours with sustainably sourced ingredients.

Diners can savour innovative twists on traditional Cantonese cuisine, such as Fried Australian Jumbo Quail Legs and the show-stopping Cantonese-Style Roasted Cage-Free Cherry Valley Duck, flambeed table-side. Other highlights include the Signature Wok-Fried South African Abalone with Green Peppercorn and the Drunken Herbal Anxin Chicken in Aged Shaoxing Wine. Accompany your meal with a selection of fine teas and luxurious wines, while enjoying the panoramic city skyline from level 25.

5 ON 25 is located at 5 Fraser St, Level 25 Andaz, Singapore 189354, p. +65 6408 1228. Open daily 11.30am-2.30pm, 6pm-10pm.

Cafes

butter tgt

Nestled in the heart of Duxton, butter tgt is a charming new cafe from the acclaimed home baker Youkneadcakes, fresh off their successful stint at Baker X. This cosy cafe, bathed in warm natural light and adorned with calming, subtle interiors, promises a delightful retreat for cafe dwellers.

Among its highlights, the Lemon Berries Cake ($6.80) offers a moist sponge cake enriched with lemon syrup and mixed berries compote. Their signature made-to-order Madeleines ($7.50 for three pcs), are airy and buttery with a hint of zesty. For a savoury treat, the Sourdough with Kombu Miso Butter ($8) is a must-try. Complementing these delectable offerings is coffee by Prodigal Roasters.

butter tgt is located at 76A Duxton Rd, Singapore 089535. Open Wed-Mon 8.30am-5pm. Closed on Tue.

June Coffee

June Coffee, brought to you by the creators of September Coffee, has opened its doors in Katong. This new cafe features a pet-friendly outdoor area and offers an enticing array of fusion dishes and all-day brunch options.

Highlights include the Rose Rigatoni ($20) with Gochujang, cream, burrata, and fresh rigatoni, and the Squid Karaage. For brunch lovers, the Beef Tenderloin Croffle ($25) combines croffle with sliced beef tenderloin, pickled onions, demi-glace, and spicy mayo, while the Honey Lemon French Toast ($17) adds a sweet touch. To sip, try the Iced Pistachio Latte ($9) for a refreshing twist.

June Coffee is located at 9 E Coast Rd, Singapore 428768. Open Tue-Thu 10.30am-6.30pm, Fri-Sat 10am-7pm, Sun 10am-6pm. Closed on Mon.

Bar

Idle Hands

Taking over the space of the former Ghostwriter bar, Idle Hands brings a whimsical alchemy of art, music, and cocktails to Chinatown. Led by Jay Gray, the bar 'Keeps It Simple Stupid' without complicated techniques and ingredients, letting natural flavours shine through. Sip from the Sours & Highballs menu with American-Not ($21++) with coffee, Campari, dark rum, or the Mezcal-based Oxacca Hanky Panky ($23++) from the Strong & Stirred menu. Low and No ABV options are available too. And if you've got a good recipe, share it and you might even make it to their coaster wall of fame!

Idle Hands is located at 3 Ann Siang Hill, Singapore 069785. Open Tue-Sat 6pm-12am. Closed on Sun & Mon.

Big Wine Freaks

Big Wine Freaks has opened its doors in the heart of Chinatown, becoming the newest haven for wine and food enthusiasts. Located on Bukit Pasoh Road, this bar boasts over 500 wine labels and 2,000 bottles, all meticulously curated from organic and sustainable micro-farms worldwide.

Complementing its extensive wine and champagne selection, the modern food menu features vibrant flavours with a focus on raw seafood, bite-sized starters, and mains from an open fire grill. Guests can expect an immersive experience with communal seating, an open kitchen, and eclectic music to set the perfect pre-party vibe.

Big Wine Freaks is located at 44 Bukit Pasoh Road, Singapore 089857, p. +65 6019 0765. Open Tue-Sat 6pm-11pm. Closed on Sun & Mon.

Daily Beer

Daily Beer has landed in Telok Ayer, marking its first international location after establishing over 370 outlets across South Korea since 2014. Known for its high-quality brews and signature Korean dishes, Daily Beer brings it's casual vibes and authentic Korean flavours to Singapore.

The menu boasts eight flavours of fried chicken and seven types of craft beer, including the Busan Hazelnut Porter, Telok Pale Ale, and Seoul Weizen, which pairs perfectly with spicy dishes. Want to try a few more? Opt for the Beer Flight sampler ($35), offering a curated selection of five beers. Signature fried chicken like Angry Bird - Black, tossed in sweet garlic soy sauce, and Angry Bird - Red, tossed in spicy sauce, and the Daily Budae Tteokbokki are also must-tries.

Daily Beer is located at 212 Telok Ayer St, Singapore 068645, p. +65 6669 8090. Open Sun-Thu 11.30am-11pm, Fri-Sat 11.30am-12.30am.

This article was first published in City Nomads.