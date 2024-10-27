Land Rover Defender to be Wonderfruit 2024's official vehicle partner

For the second year running, the Defender returns as the Official Vehicle Partner of Wonderfruit 2024, the five-day cultural event in Chonburi, Thailand that runs from Dec 12, 2024 to Dec 16, 2024.

Jaguar Land Rover will provide a fleet of Defender 90, 110, and 130 models to facilitate festival logistics and ferry headline artists and guests staying at the event's "Boutique Camping" village.

The Wonderfruit festival — founded in 2014 — merges art, culture, music and nature to provide meaningful experiences and drive sustainability efforts.

Also making a return to the festival is the Defender Drive Experience, offering guests the chance to experience the Defender's off-road capabilities across diverse terrains, with the plug-in electric hybrid credentials of the 110 supporting the festival's efforts to lower emissions.

The Defender's air suspension system, available in all Land Rover models, provides an additional 75mm of clearance, with a further 70mm for extreme off-road conditions, which suits the festival's dynamic landscape.

[[nid:707039]]

This article was first published in sgCarMart.