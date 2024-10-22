Last-minute witch hunt: Where to shop for Halloween costumes in Singapore

As adults, we only get to play pretend once a year. Let Halloween be the perfect opportunity for you to let loose and indulge your alter ego.

That being said, hunting for the perfect Halloween costume in a rush can be a nightmare of it's own. No stress, we've got you covered with a list of go-to spots for last minute Halloween costumes to dress up to your heart's content (you might even score free entry at some Halloween events!).

Pan-In-The-Box

The very first Cosplay store in Singapore, Pan-In-The-Box has been dressing cosplayers since 2003. Over the years, they have grown their repertoire to include costumes for themed parties and D&Ds.

So, don't judge a shop by its size; when you step in, you'll be blown away by its huge collection. Don't know where to start? Let the friendly and patient owners help you coordinate your outfit.

Pan-In-The-Box is located at 1015 Geylang East Ave 3, #01- 129, Singapore 389730, p.+65 6221 3293.

CCM Costumes

Even if you don't look like you, you'd still want to look your best. And CCM Costumes is here to help. Not only do they carry plus-size costumes, but they even have an in-house seamstress who'll make sure your costume fits!

Choose from their wide selection of props and accessories and opt for their two-way delivery service if you have a group.

CCM Costumes is located at 9 Kallang Place, #02-09 Singapore 339154, p. +65 9299 9064.

Absolute Costumez

Shop from over 2,000 costumes with 200 exclusive designs you won't find anywhere else in Singapore!

Express yourself at Absolute Costumez because you get to be anything from a superhero, to a character from a movie or book, or even a food or plant, if you wish! You can even go all out and ride on a T-Rex with inflatable costumes. Visit their store or shop online with options for express delivery.

Absolute Costumez is located at 62 Ubi Rd 1, #01-17, Singapore 408734, p.+65 6041 0635

Ministry of Costumes

For families or groups who want to make an impact at Halloween parties, the Ministry of Costumes has a curated selection of costumes where everyone gets to dress up as a different character to the same theme.

Transform into the White Queen, Red Queen, or the Royal Cards in Alice in Wonderland or gather as The Addams Family with costumes for Gomez Addams, Morticia Addams, Uncle Fester and more. And if you want to keep the costumes for yourself, know that the costumes are available for purchase too.

Ministry of Costumes is located at 217 Henderson Rd, #04-04, Singapore 159555, p.+65 6270 1733.

Dimac Costume

With a background in arts and theatre, Dimac Costume leverages its expertise to create costumes and props for Halloween and themed events.

They carry bold and captivating headdresses, masks, and costumes so you can still glam it out for your spooky soiree. Otherwise, reach for their cosplay-worthy outfits, uniforms, and period dresses for unique twists to your Halloween dress-up.

Dimac Costume is located at 50 East Coast Rd, #01-17 Roxy Square, Singapore 428769, p.+65 9452 3250.

Costumes 'N' Parties

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C_xd1PIS-Ot/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

With a full range of costumes, accessories, wigs, and more, you can easily transform your look with Costumes N Parties. Its expansive selection of costumes is neatly categorised into different themes for convenient shopping.

They even offer same-day delivery and corporate rates for group rentals. Since they manufacture their costumes and accessories, get in touch with them if you can't find what you want.

Miiostore Costumes/ DNA Costumes

Ever had costumes that smell like the gym? With Miiostore Costumes, you won't have that problem because every piece of costume is laundered, pressed, and sterilized after each use.

Now you can smell like you, and look like Harry Potter, Mario, or even Pikotaro (Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen)! Book at least three days in advance; may entertain last-minute requests via email.

(The company is the midst of rebranding to DNA Costumes)

Awesome Costumes

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CHclmD3nvHk/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

More than your run-of-the-mill costumes, Awesome Costumes offers bold and imaginative costume designs fit for the stage. After all, the founder designs and produces costumes for TV and stage performances.

The NAFA Fashion Studies graduate adds her unique flair to the costumes, and together with masks, hats, and accessories, she'll transform you into whatever you want to be.

Spotlight

Family-owned and operated Australian marketplace, Spotlight has been the home of arts and crafts for decades now. You'll find everything here to make your own costume, if you're in the mood to get handy.

Alternatively you can also find pre-made costumes (for both kids and adults), ranging from generic characters like witches and vampires to specific film and tv show characters like Wednesday and Bettelejuice. Beyond costumes, you can also find festive decor here to set the spooky mood.

Next-day delivery costumes on Shopee

Last-minute party? We got your back! These local shops on Shopee offer Next Day Delivery so you won’t have to miss out on Halloween dress-up fun! Unleash your main character energy as your favourite Disney-inspired princess here. If being the ice queen is too cold for you, go with the tropical vibes of Moana or be magic carpet-ready as Princess Jasmine. Looking for family outfits?

Reach for quick and easy pumpkin outfits that even come with headgear and a bag here. Look here for the accessories to spruce up your look or shop here for ghostly white capes with black cutout eyes, if you don’t want to cut holes in your bed sheet.

Daiso

Although not everything at Daiso is S$2 (or S$2.18 to account for GST), they still give us a bang for our buck especially when it comes to fuss-free dress-up for Halloween.

You'll find everything from devilish headbands and cloaks to ghoulish masks and props like pitchforks and pumpkin buckets for trick or treating. They even have costumes for your furry friends! While you are there, be sure to grab some of their face paints and nail stickers to complete your look.

[[nid:702905]]

This article was first published in City Nomads.