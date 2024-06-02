Morocco at a glimpse: A family-friendly itinerary of the mesmerising country

This summer, a sweet escape awaits travellers of all ages in Morocco. Just across the Strait of Gibraltar, where the Sahara's sands meet the Atlantic's waves, this captivating country offers a unique blend of experiences.

Morocco has seen the rise and fall of many dynasties, including the Idrisside, Almoravid, Almohad, Merinid and Saadian dynasties. Unesco recognises the country as a multicultural hub with a rich and diverse heritage.

Sample our curated itinerary of Moroccan cities here, ideal for a sun-drenched getaway with your loved ones filled with rich culture, beautiful views, and just pure enjoyment.

Rabat

Rabat pulsates as Morocco's vibrant capital city, where epochs of history seamlessly merge with contemporary life.

Its avenues and plazas are graced with magnificent artworks, each narrating a tale of the city's profound legacy. Consider the Kasbah des Oudayas, an awe-inspiring architectural gem nestled in verdant gardens that heighten its allure.

Just beyond its confines lies the ancient Chellah necropolis, which dates back to the Merinid era and is built on the ruins of an ancient Roman city. This captivating domain invites explorers to a harmonious coexistence of ancient remnants, lush greenery, and elegant storks.

Almohad caliph Yacoub El Mansour embarked on an ambitious project to build the largest mosque in the western Mediterranean, known as the Hassan Mosque.

Unfortunately, the construction remained incomplete following his death, transforming the site into a symbolic landmark of the city. Later, the mausoleum of King Mohammed V was erected here, opposite the iconic Hassan Tower, the incomplete minaret of the Hassan Mosque.

Visitors can meditate at the tomb of King Mohammed V and those of his two sons. The historical significance and architectural beauty of this site make it a remarkable visit, showcasing elements true to Moroccan architecture with touches from the Marinid and Saadian dynasties.

Adventurous families with older kids may want to check out Oudayas Beach, nestled in the heart of the city, where they can indulge in surfing, kayaking, or jet-skiing.

Explore another dimension of Rabat by delving into its rich gastronomic landscape. The city is famous for its street food, and many of its culinary gems can be found in its bustling streets rather than in posh hotels.

One dish that even the pickiest eaters will not refuse is the Maakouda — a scrumptious potato fritters with irresistible flavours that can be easily found on street carts. There's also the comforting Harira soup, a local staple featuring chickpeas as its shining star. Craving something different?

Give the equally delightful Bessara soup a try! These exquisite dishes are the heart and soul of Rabat's food scene, ready to be savoured at every turn, whether you stumble upon them at lively street food stalls or vibrant traditional markets scattered throughout the city.

For souvenir shopping, the bustling streets of Souk Sebbat and Souika offer an array of leather goods, slippers, bags, and textiles, while Rue des Consuls boasts exquisite silver jewellery and Rabat's renowned carpets.

Keep in mind that haggling is a fun sport played across all markets in Morocco. If you choose to engage, it will definitely fascinate the kids-they may even want to try it themselves.

Just a few kilometres away, on the other side of the Bou Regreg River, lies the city of Sale, a gem that can be explored alongside Rabat. Here, skilled potters shape clay into charming souvenirs and practical household items, from traditional tagines to ornate lamps, preserving Morocco's rich artisanal heritage for generations to come.

Casablanca

Though popularised by Michael Curtiz's cult classic film, Casablanca boasts an allure that transcends cinematic fame, leaving an indelible imprint on visitors long after their departure. The city seamlessly blends Moorish opulence with European sophistication throughout its winding streets.

Among its myriad treasures stands the ocean-side Hassan II Mosque; its towering minaret is the tallest in the world, casting a majestic silhouette against the evening sky.

Witnessing the minaret's beam guiding towards Mecca at dusk is a truly enchanting spectacle. Begin your exploration from this mosque and wander along the tranquil corners of Ain Diab Corniche, where the sea breeze offers a refreshing respite.

To immerse yourself in Moroccan culture, venture to Mohammed V Square, adorned with a magnificent fountain that sparkles under the night sky, showcasing the nation's architectural prowess. Another notable landmark is the Royal Palace of Casablanca, a grand testament to Moroccan royalty.

Find your way to Casablanca Central Market, where its array of novelties — from aromatic spices to vivid textiles — will charm any curious kids. For a more mellow alternative, experience a slice of bygone charm while strolling through Quartier Habous or New Medina, where French and Moroccan architectural styles converge.

Should hunger strike, Casablanca offers an array of seafood delicacies, from freshly grilled line fish to succulent prawns and lobster, showcasing its coastal abundance. Be sure not to miss the chance to savour chermoula, a fragrant herb and spice marinade that elevates Moroccan cuisine to unparalleled heights.

Another culinary gem hailing from Casablanca is R'fissa, or "Trid," a harmonious blend of chicken, lentils, fenugreek, and msemen (Moroccan flatbread) simmered in onion broth.

Chefchaouen

Yes! This is the same city adorned with mesmerising blue buildings, featured on computer wallpapers around the world. Watch as the young ones murmur in wonder as they stand under the deep azure shadows-it's truly a one-of-a-kind view.

But why the blue hue? Numerous theories abound. Some believe it mirrors the colours of the sky and clouds, creating a city that feels closer to the divine.

Others suggest it serves as a natural insect repellent, keeping pesky mosquitoes at bay. However, beyond its exterior, Chefchaouen harbours countless treasures waiting to be unearthed.

Chase the kids (safely!) into the labyrinthine alleys, where hidden gems await in quaint bazaars offering an array of shopping delights. Seek out the Berber Caravan Market, renowned for its treasure trove of souvenirs, from traditional attire to fragrant spices and artisanal crafts.

Experience the vibrant heartbeat of Chefchaouen at Square Outa El Hammam, home to the iconic Kasbah, or seek solace in the serene ambiance of Square El Haouta. These squares serve as bustling hubs, brimming with charming eateries and cosy cafes, perfect for indulging in a cup of famous Moroccan mint tea and immersing yourself in the city's dynamic atmosphere.

Yet, the adventure is far from over. Marvel at the breathtaking sunrise and sunset vistas from the Spanish Mosque, or wander through the tranquil oasis of the Kasbah Museum & Gardens, winding down from a day filled with novel vistas.

For a truly unique experience, venture to the legendary God's Bridge, where crystal-clear turquoise waters meander below, where kids can enjoy a refreshing swim while everyone else can savour moments of relaxation amidst the picturesque valley.

The Blue Pearl is not just visually stunning; it's also a culinary gem, featuring an extensive selection of Moroccan traditional dishes like Couscous and Tajins. Here, you'll experience a flawless fusion of Mediterranean, Moroccan, and Spanish flavours, each contributing uniquely to Chefchaouen's vibrant culinary landscape.

Tetouan

Perched along the Mediterranean coastline, this city embodies the fusion of Spanish influence and Moroccan heritage, offering a captivating blend of design, history, and culture.

Exploring this city is a journey through time and culture, with each corner unveiling a new facet of its rich heritage. Teens and kids interested in history and culture will enjoy curated exhibits showcasing Roman relics and mosaics from Lixus at the Tetouan Archaeology Museum.

Afterward, marvel at the grandeur of the old Royal Palace, a testament to 17th-century craftsmanship, its exterior alone a sight to behold.

Meanwhile, both parents and kids of all ages can find something fun to do at Martil Beach, where the sun-kissed shores beckon for leisurely strolls and thrilling water sports adventures.

Beyond the coastline, a treasure trove of iconic landmarks awaits discovery, from the imposing Spanish Cathedral to the serene ambiance of the Big Mosque and the lively bustle of the Medina.

Kids sure would love Ghriba, a cookie crafted from semolina and almonds, with its roots tracing back to Spain.

Marrakech

No exploration of Morocco is truly complete without soaking yourself in the wonders of Marrakech. Situated at the base of the Atlas Mountains, this dynamic city presents a captivating fusion of landscapes, where the nearby Sahara Desert offers starkly contrasting climates and terrains.

Like many Moroccan locales, Marrakech is divided into the Medina and Ville Nouvelle, with the former earning distinction as a Unesco World Heritage site, boasting ancient souks and historical marvels that narrate the region's storied past.

For an authentic Marrakech experience, arrange for a family stay in a traditional Riad. Their sumptuous style, charming gardens, and open courtyards provide a resplendent oasis away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

The many gorgeous nooks and crannies within a Riad may spell wondrous discoveries during impromptu hide-and-seek games among the young ones!

In Marrakech, food aficionados are treated to a haven of culinary delights, featuring an exquisite selection of Moroccan delicacies steeped in local tradition. Among these treasures is the irresistible Tanjia, a signature Marrakech dish meticulously prepared by simmering lamb or veal along with a blend of spices for hours within terracotta pots.

At the heart of the old town lies Djemaa el-Fna, a bustling commercial hub renowned for its authentic Moroccan eateries and vibrant atmosphere.

This lively marketplace offers an unparalleled immersion into Moroccan culture, where children and adults alike will be captivated by its sheer size, colourful wares, and errant magic and acrobat shows. You simply can't miss out on the famous fresh juices and desserts from the shops here.

Other striking landmarks to visit include Jardin Majorelle, Ben Youssef Madrasa, and the Marrakech Museum, Bahia Palace and Menara Gardens.

If you're pressed for time and can only explore one destination in Morocco, Marrakech stands out as the quintessential choice. Here, you'll encounter a harmonious blend of cultural preservation and modernity, where ancient sites coexist with luxurious shopping districts and fine dining establishments.

Whether drawn to ancient tales or contemporary delights, Marrakech promises an unforgettable odyssey through the very essence of Moroccan splendour.

Visiting any part of Morocco, even those not mentioned above, offers a distinct experience, making each trip to the country uniquely memorable. The cities of Morocco are modern yet imbued with the feeling of having time-travelled to an ancient land.

Experience a culture that remains pure and undisturbed by generations, savour food with unique flavours rooted in the soil of the land, and walk on sands shaped by the evolution of humanity and the rich heritage of the country. Embrace the ultimate sense of timelessness. Experience Morocco!

