New NETS Motoring Card to replace existing CashCard for ERP and car parks

The new NETS Motoring Card is now available at all petrol stations and convenience stores at $10 per card (inclusive of $5 stored value).

Network for Electronic Transfers (NETS) recently launched the Motoring Card, which will replace the current 26-year-old CashCard, with the aim to meet the needs of existing motorists and in the future.

Similar to the previous generation CashCard, it is a stored-value card for Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) and car park payments. But it now comes with more convenient features for all motorists.

The new Motoring Card allows a motorist to tap and go upon exiting non-full EPS car parks. If you are exiting a Full EPS Car Park, an auto deduction will be done as per the norm. Drivers will also be able to top up the card on the go by using the NETS FlashPay Reader App.

Alternatively, you can also top up the card at DBS, POSB, OCBC or UOB Automated Teller Machines, as well as NETS Top-Up Machines located at all car parks. It will also have the expiry date printed at the back of the card for motorists to track its end usage.

NETS says that it is compatible with the current dual-mode in-vehicle unit (IU) and the future on-board unit (OBU) , which will be introduced for the next generation ERP system.

Existing Singapore-registered vehicle owners will have their OBU installed for free during the installation exercise, which will last 18 months from mid-2021 onwards.

Meanwhile, if you are still using the first generation IU, you can continue to use NETS CashCard. However, you'll need to purchase a NETS Motoring Card when you change to the new OBU.

For more information on the new Motoring Card, please visit NETS .