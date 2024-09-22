Pet-friendly hotels in Singapore for a paw-some getaway with your furry friends

We get it-leaving your furkids behind is never easy, especially when they flash those sad puppy eyes or send you on a guilt-trip with their meows.

Instead of overseas travel, book a staycation at one of these pet-friendly hotels in Singapore where you'll enjoy a getaway while spending some paw-some with your four-legged companion.

Unwind in the city, indulge in a spa-cation, or embrace a little island life at these hotels and service residence that welcome your and your fur friends with open arms; they even provide essential pet amenities! Time to book your next pet-cation at one of these pet-friendly stays in Singapore.

Artyzen Singapore

A Fur-Tastic Getaway awaits you at Artyzen Singapore. Whether you opt for the Premier Balcony Room or Terrace Suites, you'll have a little outdoor area to hang out with your furry friend.

Other fur-tastic perks in the package include a welcome amenity kit and a bed to keep your pet comfy. But that's not all!

Besides daily breakfast for two, you'll also get S$100 dining credits to use during your stay. And the best place to splurge is at Cafe Quenino, where your furkids are welcome at the outdoor area.

Pet policy to note: Dogs must be on a leash at all times when on hotel premises. They are not to be left unattended, whether in the room or anywhere in the hotel. Public areas such as Level 4, Level 5 and the Roof Level are off-limits to pets. Pet cleaning fees apply.

Fur-Tastic Getaway is available at Artyzen Singapore located at 9 Cuscaden Rd, Singapore 249719, p.+65 6363 6000.

InterContinental Singapore

Looking for a pawsome staycation for you and your fur baby? InterContinental Singapore's Pet Getaway package offers a five-star experience for both you and your four-legged friend.

Check into the elegant Classic Heritage Wing Room or Heritage Suite with Outdoor Porch, where your pet will be pampered with a plush bed, gourmet treats, and a welcome basket brimming with essentials like towels, toys, and more.

The in-room breakfast is perfect for two adults, and there's even an exclusive pet-friendly menu to treat your pup to a fine dining experience. Perfect for an indulgent petcation!

While your furry friend will enjoy the luxurious touches, remember they must stay leashed or in a carrier, and some areas of the hotel remain pet-free.

Pet policy to note: Pets must be leashed or in a carrier at all times. Pets are not allowed in the hotel gym, swimming pool area, Club InterContinental Lounge, and F&B outlets.

Maximum of two dogs per room. Each booking is entitled to one set of complimentary canine amenities, additional set is chargeable at S$100++. Extra cleaning fee might be incurred. Pet Getaway staycation is available for direct booking with InterContinental Singapore only.

InterContinental Singapore is located at 80 Middle Rd, Singapore 188966. For bookings and more information, please call ​​+65 63387600 or email singapore@ihg.com or visit the website here. Prices start from S$530.

Conrad Singapore Orchard

Hop into a city retreat with your furkid at Conrad Singapore Orchard. Nestled in a serene corner of Orchard Road, the botanical-inspired hotel welcomes pets (dogs and cats!) to their newly-revamped space, even offering essential amenities such as water and food bowls, pee pads, and even a cosy pet bed from local luxury bedding brand, Ploh.

Take a leisurely walk to the Botanic Gardens or follow the pet walking map to explore the surroundings. Then, head to Dolcetto for sumptuous Italian specialities at the alfresco terrace.

At the end of the day, Pawrents can wind down with the hotel's Signature Sleep-to-Wake Ritual which includes a choice of pillows. The hotel allows up to two dogs with a combined weight of 34 kg, making it one of the most accommodating options.

Pet policy to note: Pets must be leashed or in a carrier in public areas. Pets are not allowed at the swimming pool, gym, and indoor space of restaurants.

Conrad Singapore Orchard is located at 1 Cuscaden Rd, Singapore 249715, p.+65 6733 8888.

Oasia Resort Sentosa

Take your furry friend on a sunny getaway at Oasia Resort Sentosa. Check into the Courtyard Premier room where there's even a spacious outdoor timber deck to roam and play.

The Paw-Fect Retreat even pampers your furkids with exclusive amenities, such as premium pet products by Silversky, handmade treats from Feed My Paws, a snuffle mat from Woofy Goofy, and even a bandana from The Twinship Co. for added style.

Your Paw-Fect Retreat comes with breakfast at Bedrock Origin's alfresco area; don't forget to immerse yourself in the sun, sand, and sea at the nearby Palawan Beach. There's a dog-run there too!

Pet policy to note: Dogs must be leashed or in a carrier/pram at all times when in public spaces. Dogs are not allowed at the swimming pool, gym, Oasia Spa, and indoors of Bedrock Origin.

Paw-Fect Retreat starts from S$612 nett and is available at Oasia Resort Sentosa located at 23 Beach View Rd, Palawan Ridge Sentosa Island, Singapore 098679, p.+65 6818 3388.

Hotel Indigo Singapore Katong

Explore the heart of Katong and immerse yourself in the beauty of Peranakan culture at Hotel Indigo Singapore Katong. Set on the historic site of the Joo Chiat Police Station, this charming boutique hotel is known for its Peranakan-inspired design.

Chill out in the rooms or bring your furry companion and lounge by the infinity pool deck on the rooftop. Dine alfresco at the hotel's garden or head out for a walk at East Coast Park, which is just 15 minutes away.

Pet policy to note: Dogs must be leashed and accompanied at all times. Only one dog up to 8 kg is allowed in the room. Dogs are not allowed in all Heritage and Heritage bathtub rooms.

Hotel Indigo Singapore Katong is located at 86 East Coast Road, Singapore 428788, p.+65 6723 7001. Please email or call to book the Pet Getaway Package, at least 10 days in advance.

Capella Singapore

Pamper yourselves silly in the luxuriously restored colonial bungalows of Capella Singapore with a tranquil Spa and getaway with Pet and Paw Parent Spa-cation.

Canine or feline, they'll ease into the VIP treatment (Very Important Pet) which includes a curated welcome pack from Addiction Pet Foods, a bed, and an Ayurveda Pet Spa session Petpawroni (two-way transport included).

Pawrents will be treated to a 90-minute Intuitive Wellness massage for two at Auriga Spa, and enjoy daily breakfast in the comfort of your room.

Pet policy to note: Dogs must be leashed or in a carrier/pram at all times on hotel premises. Dogs are not allowed at public facilities such as The Living Room, swimming pool, spa and dining establishments within the hotel. A maximum pet weight of 33 lbs or 15 kg is allowed for each stay.

Pet and Paw Parent Spa-cation is available at Capella Singapore located at 1 The Knolls, Sentosa Island, Singapore 098297, p.+65 6377 8888. Please book the spa sessions (for pets and pawrents) 48 hours in advance.

Amara Sanctuary Sentosa

Amara Sanctuary Sentosa welcomes dogs and cats for a pampering stay amidst the lush surroundings of Sentosa. The Pampered Paws package comes with a daily breakfast for humans and dogs made with human-grade ingredients.

Choose to stay in the newly renovated Courtyard Suite, Verandah Studio, Verandah Suite, One-bedroom, or Two-bedroom Villa, and enjoy the welcome amenity kit for your furkid, alongside a large reversible bed.

For those with feline friends, book your stay under the Pampered Meows package to enjoy daily breakfast for two adults and an in-room breakfast for your furkid. Your stay in the Deluxe Room offers functional spaces for your furry friend and it also comes with a welcome amenity kit and a complimentary VETRESKA scratch box to bring home.

Pet policy to note: Pets must be leashed at all times when in public spaces. Pets are not allowed at the swimming pool, gym, Spa and indoor space of dining outlets. The package is for two adults and one pet, additional charges are applicable for extra pets (maximum two pets)

Pampered Paws and Pampered Meows packages are available at Amara Sanctuary Sentosa, located at Sentosa Island, 1 Larkhill Rd, 099394, p.+65 6825 3888. Please book three days in advance.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Singapore Novena

Experience a delightful pet-friendly staycation at Holiday Inn Express & Suites Singapore Novena. With the staycation package starting from S$350++, you'll enjoy a one-night stay in this bustling district for you and your furkid.

Besides the complimentary breakfast, grab some bites on the house with the $30 dining credits at the Express Cafe & Bar. And for your furry companion, a pet bed, bowl, and welcome amenities worth S$60 awaits.

Pet policy to note: The hotel welcomes both cats and dogs with a maximum weight of 25 kg for regular rooms. Upgrade to suites for bigger pets. A pet fee of S$150 applies.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Singapore Novena is located at 201 Balestier Rd, Singapore 329926, p.+65 6355 9988.

Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa

This retreat will take you from the tranquillity of a five-star resort to the sunny vibes of Tanjong Beach. Perched atop a cliff, Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa welcomes you and your canine or feline companions for a FurKid Retreat (from S$578++ per night) which includes breakfast and dinner at Kwee Zeen or in your room.

Furkids will love the pet amenity box curated by Silversky, as well as the extensive outdoor lawn to run and play. With convenient access to the beach, get your healthy dose of vitamin D while unwinding by the glistening waters.

You can even capture these cherished memories with personalised photography services, contact the hotel for more information.

Pet policy to note: Pets must be leashed or in a carrier at all times when in public spaces. Pets are not allowed at the swimming pool, gym, spa and indoor space of dining outlets. Package is for two adults and one pet, additional charges are applicable for extra pets.

FurKid Retreat is available at Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa, located at 2 Bukit Manis Rd, Sentosa, Singapore 099891, p.+65 6708 8310.

Tiny Away Escape, Lazarus

Just 15 minutes by ferry from Singapore, Tiny Away Escape @ Lazarus Island offers a serene getaway from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Embark on an island adventure as you explore the verdant grounds of Lazarus Island or chalk up your daily steps with a scenic stroll to St John's Island. And with the soft, powdery sands and azure waters at your doorstep, you can even spend the day frolicking in the cool waters.

At the end of the day, retreat into the eco-conscious Tiny House, complete with air-conditioning, a kitchenette, and a bathroom with a hot shower. There's a convenience store, SOl by BDC on the island which opens on the weekends from 10 am -6 pm; fire up their BBQ bundle and dine under the stars.

Pet policy to note: Pet fee of S$30 per pet and up to two pets are allowed pet stay. More details on pet policies will be shared after you book.

Tiny Away Escape, Lazarus is located at 11A, Pulau Seringat, Singapore 099556, p.+65 6525 5282. Prices start from S$284 per night.

Serviced Residences and Co-Living Spaces

Citadines Raffles Place

For longer stays in the city, Citadines Raffles Place is your home away from home. Situated in the heart of CBD, you'll enjoy all the conveniences of modern living at this aparthotel and more.

With a fully equipped kitchenette, you can whip a meal in the room or head to one of the many pet-friendly establishments in the vicinity.

Enjoy leisurely strolls along the Singapore River before retreating to the comfort of your one-bedroom premier room, complete with a stunning view of the city. The aparthotel welcomes furkids with their very own pet bowl, water dispenser, and toys, helping them feel right at home.

Pet policy to note: Pets must be leashed or in a carrier at all times when in public spaces. Pets are not allowed at the swimming pool, gym, and CapitaSpring's Sky Garden. A pet levy of $S40/+ night or S$600+/ 30 nights applies.

Citadines Raffles Place Singapore is located at 88 Market St, Level 9, Singapore 048948.

