Snacc Attacc: We try making 3 simple breakfast recipes using eggs

Snacc Attacc is a bi-weekly video series where we try out different snacks and let you know if it's worth "snacc-(a)ttacking".

This week, we try three simple breakfast recipes using eggs, one of which requires less than five minutes to cook.

The kids are back in school and some of us have headed back to work as well during phase 2 of Singapore's reopening.

To ease you into this new routine, we try three simple egg recipes for breakfast that will help fuel your day ahead.

Fluffy souffle omelette

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Ingredients:

2 eggs

Salt

Sugar

Butter

Steps:

Separate egg yolks from the egg whites Add 1 teaspoon of sugar into the egg whites Add 1/4 teaspoon of salt into the egg yolks Beat egg yolks until pale in colour Whisk egg whites until stiff peaks form Combine egg yolks with egg whites and mix lightly Coat the pan with butter and add the egg mixture into it Cover the pan and cook on medium-low heat for three minutes Fold souffle omelette in half and plate

It was like biting into clouds as the fluffy souffle omelette was very airy. The texture of the souffle egg was a novelty and it made me happy eating it.

However, this might not be the simplest breakfast to put together if you're rushing for time in the morning.

Veggie scrambled eggs in a mug

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Ingredients:

2 eggs (reduce if using a smaller cup)

Water

Leftover vegetables (or any vegetables in your fridge)

Shredded mozzarella cheese

Salt

Black pepper

Steps:

Coat the cup with slightly less than 1 tablespoon of butter Crack eggs in the cup and add 2 tablespoons of water and a dash of salt Add vegetables and beat the eggs till it's mixed evenly Microwave on high for 30 seconds Add mozzarella cheese in the mixture and give it a good stir Pop it back in the oven for another 30 seconds or until eggs are cooked Sprinkle black pepper and serve

The easiest of the three recipes, the veggie scrambled egg in a mug will cut down your time in the kitchen in the morning.

The texture is slightly denser than regular scrambled eggs, so if you want runny eggs, cut down the cooking time in the microwave.

For picky eaters who don't like vegetables, it can be simply substituted with other ingredients in your fridge.

Sunny-side-up rosti

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Ingredients:

Egg

Potatoes (two small potatoes for 1 serving)

Salt

Black and white pepper

Steps:

Remove the skin off the potatoes and shred into thin slices with a box grater Add salt and white pepper to the desired amount and mix it evenly Add oil in the pan and lightly fry the potatoes Shape shredded potatoes into the shape of a nest leaving the centre hollow Crack an egg in the middle of the potato nest Cover the lid until the egg is fully cooked Garnish with black pepper and serve

The sunny-side-up rosti was by far the heartiest breakfast out of the three recipes and tasted like breakfast you can get at a cafe. If you like your rosti to be a little crispier, I suggest frying the potatoes until it starts turning golden brown.

It may not be the most convenient breakfast to put together, but it's definitely worth waking up a little bit earlier to cook it.

READ ALSO: We try making Heytea's Very Strawberry Cheezo and other DIY drinks

This is the last episode of Snacc Attacc, we hope you've enjoyed this series!

melissagoh@asiaone.com