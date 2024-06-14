Xpeng G6 AWD Performance Dual Motor review: An all-electric SUV with a minimalistic look

It's another all-electric SUV, something we probably have enough of. And to add on, it's another China brand, something we probably cannot avoid, either. And I don't say that as a bad thing, mind you. GWM's Ora has been quite interesting while Zeekr has been quite proactive, something not all brands are capable of.

And in a time when carmakers are expanding their electric vehicle (EV) lineup with SUVs, Xpeng has decided to do the same with the Xpeng G6 that you see here on this page.

Can it stand out from sea of SUVs?

To be fair, this car goes up mainly against the Tesla Model Y, so it's arguably quite a specific segment — mid-sized coupe SUV kind of specific. In terms of its dimensions, the G6 is almost similar to the Model Y, albeit with a slightly taller height. It's almost like Xpeng created the G6 just to go head on with the Tesla.

However, where it differs is the styling. The G6 isn't what you would call stylish, but it's certainly better-looking than the Model Y.

Thanks to its clean surfaces, the car appears more minimalistic than messy, with flushed door handles, continuous strip of LED upfront that's only broken up by the brand's logo, and a rather bulbous yet simplistic rear that allows the car to have a sharp raked roofline appearance from the side profile.

Thankfully, that doesn't steal space away from rear occupants. In here, the G6 can easily swallow three Asian adults with sufficient head, leg and shoulder room. It also comes with a boot space of 571 litres, which can be expanded to 1,374 litres with the rear seats knocked down.

Sure, the numbers do not make this car class-leading in terms of space, considering the Model Y offers much more hauling capacity, but the G6 is certainly comparable and sufficient when it comes to functionality.

Quality over quantity?

Elsewhere, the China-made vehicle does not disappoint. Again, sure, you don't get a cabin filled with high-end materials, but that's not what Xpeng G6 was made to do in the first place. Instead, what you get is an interior that's well-put together, sturdy and honest, with soft-touch materials in all the right places.

Of course, it's also not the say the G6 is devoid of style. Building on China's reputation of being tech-rich, you get a 10.2-inch digital instrument panel with all the necessary information, a bright and responsive 14.9-inch central touchscreen that supports OTA updates, and a powerful 960W, 18-speaker audio system that will let even the fussiest passenger enjoy his music.

You still get the important daily yet luxurious features such as ventilated seats, wireless charger, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and a massive tinted panoramic sunroof.

Smooth operator

Also luxurious is the way the Xpeng G6 drives. On the go, the coupe SUV can certainly hold its own very well. Firstly, our dual motor test car is mighty quick. Thanks to 470bhp and 660Nm of torque on tap, the G6 will cross the 100km/h mark in just 4.1 seconds — pretty impressive for a car that weighs over two tonnes.

Secondly, unlike other heavy SUVs, the car rides very well. It may not be a big issue to many but it's crucially important methinks, especially when the car is used to constantly ferry your loved ones around. Over tarmac imperfections, the G6 manages to absorb the shocks and broken surfaces well without sending any unnecessary vibrations to the cabin, leaving all on board undisturbed.

Thirdly, with an extremely decent range of 550km from the 87.5kWh battery pack, the car will easily last for a week and a half around Singapore before having the need to juice up again.

And it wouldn't take long to have it charged, thanks to the car's new 800V SEPA 2.0 platform, which allows for super fast charging. In Singapore, it should take less than 20 mins to get the car from 10 per cent to 80 per cent.

When can I get one?

Unfortunately, the AWD Performance variant that I drove here in Amsterdam isn't coming to Singapore just yet. Instead, Premium Automobiles, exclusive distributor of Xpeng and currently Zeekr and Audi, will be bringing in the single motor rear-wheel driven Standard and Long Range variants.

These two variants should get a 66kWh battery pack each, which will allow the Standard Range model to enjoy 435km of range. The Long Range, on the other hand, will have a healthier 570km of range on a full charge.

In terms of performance, Standard gets 250bhp and 440Nm of torque, allowing it to finish the century sprint in 6.9 seconds. Long will have 280bhp and a similarly rated 440Nm of torque. It'll hit the 100km/h mark from nought in a slightly quicker 6.7 seconds.

The RWD Standard Range variant will set you back about $220k when it arrives in Singapore some time in August this year.

What we like

Build quality is high

Dual motor is mighty quick

Sufficient range of over 500km on a full charge

Better looking than the Tesla Model Y

Rides well over broken surfaces

What we dislike

Dual Motor variant not coming to Singapore yet

You'll need to jump into the infotainment system's menu to adjust the side mirrors

This article was first published in sgCarMart.