Malaysia's 'Raja Bomoh' offers to help find woman who fell into KL sinkhole

An infamous shaman in Malaysia has offered his "services" to locate the woman who went missing after falling into a sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur last week.

Ibrahim Mat Zin, also known as "Raja Bomoh" (King of Shamans), went to the site of the sinkhole at Jalan Masjid India on Wednesday (Aug 28), The Straits Times reported.

When he asked to see the sinkhole to perform a ritual, however, he was denied entry, reported New Straits Times.

Videos on social media show Ibrahim sprinkling some "special water" near the sinkhole, which he claimed was sourced from the bottom of a waterfall in Perak.

Speaking to media, the shaman said that he opted not to bring his infamous coconuts and bamboo binoculars this time as he did not wish to cause a stir.

"We just want to help and ensure that everyone is safe. We don't want anything unpleasant to occur," he said.

"We do not know if there are any dangerous animals such as snakes underneath [the ground]."

Ibrahim first garnered online attention in 2014 when a video of him and his assistants wielding large green coconuts over heads and using bamboo binoculars to locate the missing flight MH370 was circulated on social media.

Ibrahim also conducted similar rituals in 2015 to rid Malaysia of haze and in 2017 to "protect" the country from a North Korean nuclear attack.

The latter came after Kim Jong Nam, Kim Jong Un's half-brother, was assassinated at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Ibrahim's most recent appearance has also caught the eye of the religious authorities and he is being monitored due to his history, reported New Straits Times.

Religious affairs minister Na'im Mokhtar told FMT that Ibrahim's actions have caused public distress and misunderstanding about Islam among the community.

"I have requested the federal territories mufti’s office to summon Ibrahim soon," he said.

Ibrahim had previously been charged with insulting Islam in 2017 under the Syariah Criminal Procedure Act.

