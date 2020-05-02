Elite Commercial REIT's IPO: 3 risk factors you should know before investing

Investing in REITs can be rewarding but it also comes with risk.

There is excitement building up for Elite Commercial REIT, the first mainboard initial public offering (IPO) of the decade, and also the first to be denominated in British Pounds.

As luck would have it, I was invited to an analyst briefing conducted by the REIT manager (Elite Partners Capital) and managed to dig up more information about the REIT during the question and answer session.

RISK AND REWARD

The REIT's 7.1 per cent dividend yield seems like a juicy proposition for yield-hungry investors, so I decided to focus on the risks related its property portfolio to assess if the high yield was really too good to be true.

With that in mind, there are three aspects of Elite Commercial REIT that I feel represent potential red flags for investors and should be marked as "noteworthy" for investors who wish to balance risk against reward.

1. RENTAL ESCALATION CLAUSES

Elite's portfolio of 97 properties all has built-in rental escalation clauses that allow for rental increases that are in line with the inflation rate.

The clauses allow for a minimum escalation of 1 per cent and a maximum of up to 5 per cent on the base rent for each building. The presence of this clause is beneficial for the REIT as it allows rental income to scale up in line with inflation.

That said, these escalations do not kick in until April 2023, or around 3 years from today.