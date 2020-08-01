How you can better navigate the perils of working life

Dan*, a partner at a major Boston law firm, was due at the office, but instead, he was curled on his bathroom floor, unshaven and in his pyjamas, crying into a towel.

- What Happens When Your Career Becomes Your Whole Identity

This feels more like a scene in a movie than from a Harvard Business Review article but it was actually from the latter.

The worse part of my job did not reduce me to this level but I would imagine some of my peers would have experienced something similar. Your friends would ask you seriously why put up with this, just quit it. However, if they were in your shoes, I wonder if they would take their own advice seriously.

Parts of your work are going to be a struggle and sometimes we do not know whether this is an acceptable struggle or that it is beyond our limit. As a new bird, you would not know which is which, thus the answer is not so straightforward.

Navigating work has always been an important aspect of financial independence. But perhaps not in a way that you think.

It is important not in the sense that the money allows you to be financial independent.

Rather there can be many conversations about work and financial independence. For example, is work supposed to be repulsive? What if we do not find work repulsive?

How do you "survive" the period where you have set up your financial system and are just effectively waiting for the "cross over point" where your cash flow from your portfolio is more than your expenses?

Over the weekend, I came across three articles about work and I realised they are applicable to the topic of financial independence as well.

WHEN YOUR WORK IS YOUR IDENTITY