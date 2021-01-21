Daily roundup: Catch me if you can: Dog runs amok at busy traffic junction in Choa Chu Kang — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Catch me if you can: Dog runs amok at busy traffic junction in Choa Chu Kang

The dog had a close shave when it nearly ran into the path of a truck, which swerved to avoid it. At one point, the woman also took a tumble...» READ MORE

2. Crazy rich Singaporean: Things to know about Kane Lim, star of Netflix's Bling Empire

PHOTO: Netflix

Kane Lim has been tight-lipped about his family in the show and in press interviews. But he has said his family controls a billion-dollar company...» READ MORE

3. Bumper cars? Youths repeatedly crash into each other while driving through Carros Centre

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook via Complaint Singapore

Two of the youths could be seen chasing a black Nissan Sunny up the ramp leading to the carpark and repeatedly ramming their own car into it...» READ MORE

4. Police arrest 7 Hong Kong bankers in $1.1b money-laundering bust, the biggest case in nearly a decade

Hong Kong police made their biggest money-laundering bust in nearly a decade on Tuesday (Jan 19) . PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The investigation revealed the syndicate had sent 16 people to the city to open 14 business accounts at two banks using forged documents and fake Hong Kong identity cards...» READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com