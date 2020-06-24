GE2020 explainer: What is an MP and what do they do?

MP, Minister, NCMP. These are some of the terms that you may hear tossed about during election season, or during any parliamentary session for that matter.

We understand that it can be confusing since they do all sound pretty similar. And yes the quick answer is that not all MPs are made equal.

If you are a first-time voter or just someone who isn’t all that familiar with Singapore politics, don’t let all these terms tossed out scare you. We are here to break it down and layout the deets, and help you get prepped for the impending election.



In this article, we look at what exactly is an elected MP.

What is an elected MP?

Elected Members of Parliament (MPs) are, as their name suggests, MPs that were directly elected by the people to represent them in Parliament during the general election, aka the candidates who got the most votes.

They are also representatives of either a Single-Member Constituency (SMC) or a Group Representation Constituency (GRC), and generally the people one approaches for help in times of trouble.

They are also usually referred to as MPs.

What does an MP do?

An elected MP serves two roles — a community-based one, and a legislative one.

In the community-based role, they serve as the bridge between the community and the government to ensure the concerns of their constituencies are heard.

To get a "real feel" of the ground, MPs conduct Meet-the-People Sessions (MPS) — one-on-one meetings with residents in hopes of helping to resolve the various problems encountered.

MP also write appeal letters to the relevant parties on behalf of their residents.

Some MPs also take on additional roles as grassroots advisers. As part of the People's Association (PA), grassroots organisations members help the government in implementing policies and programmes. Grassroots advisers, in particular, are meant to guide these organisations in carrying out their duties.

The other role — legislative — means they can raise questions, suggest legislation and even scrutinise the state's finances.

They also vote on matters concerning constitutional amendments, motions to remove the President, motions of no confidence in the government, supply bills and money bills.

How many elected MPs are there?

In the present Parliament, there are 88 elected MPs.

The remaining parliamentary seats are taken up by Non-constituency MPs and Nominated MPs to ensure a sizable representation of opposition parties, as well as independent and non-partisan views in Parliament.

Does an elected MP get paid for their work?

Like any other job, an elected MP gets paid for their time and expenses incurred while in service.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the annual allowance is $192,000, which comprises a monthly allowance, a 13th-month bonus and an annual variable component.

They're also on the Medisave-cum-Subsidised Outpatient (MSO) scheme.

The elected MPs salary was revised in 2011 to "keep pace with those in the private sector to attract the best talent and to avoid corruption".

As Senior Minister (then-Defence Minister) Teo Chee Hean told reporters in 2007: "We don't want pay to be the reason for people to join us, but we also don't want pay to be the reason for them not to join us, or to leave after joining us."

How can I become an elected MP?

To qualify as a candidate for elections as an elected MP, one needs to be:

A Singaporean citizen

At least 21 years of age by Nomination day

Registered as an elector in the current Register of Electors (that list of names of people who are qualified to vote)

A Singaporean resident for at least 10 years

Free from any of the disqualifications listed in Article 45 of Constitution of the Republic of Singapore

Sufficiently proficient in spoken English, Malay, Mandarin or Tamil and, unless incapacitated, be able to read and write at least one of the said languages

And in case you were wondering, you aren't required to stay in a constituency to be the elected MP for the constituency. It may however, make carrying out your duties a lot more convenient, all things considered.

How has becoming an elected MP changed over the years?

While the process has not changed much, as you still have to be elected by the people, the GRC was introduced in 1988 to have better minority races representation in Parliament.

In a GRC, it is necessary that the candidates fielding need to be members under the same political banner, or a group of independent candidates standing together, in which one of them much belong to the Malay, Indian or other minority communities.

Is an MP a full-time role, or can they have other jobs?

Chua Chu Kang GRC MP Zaqy Mohamad commented in a 2018 CNA interview that the workload of being an MP was "like having two full-time jobs."

Beyond parliament sittings (as well as the time spent preparing for them), MPs still have to see to their day-to-day duties, sometimes forgoing sleep and social gatherings in order to do so.

Some, however, still manage to balance duties with their day jobs.

While Mr Zaqy left his job at an accounting firm to take on his appointment as the Minister of State for National Development and Manpower in 2018, others like Nee Soon GRC's MP, Henry Kwek, continues to manage his company's portfolio of assets as the executive director.

Saktiandi bin Supaat, MP for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, also retains his role as the executive vice president in Global Markets and Global Banking of Maybank.

So, who is my MP?

If you don't already know who they are, the parliament's website includes a "Find my MP" function. By entering your postal code, it generates your constituency and the MP in charge and upon clicking in, provides more information about the individual, such as their contact details.

rainercheung@asiaone.com