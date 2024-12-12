'We are in our fiance era': Paralympic gold medallist Yip Pin Xiu announces engagement

Yip Pin Xiu has earned herself many titles, including Sportswoman of the Year and Singapore's most decorated Paralympian.

On Wednesday (Dec 11), the 32-year-old swimmer got a new one — fiancee.

The seven-time Paralympic gold medallist announced the good news on Instagram with a series of photos from the proposal as well as a message dedicated to her partner, Bruce.

"I am unequivocally happy," Yip wrote.

Recounting the proposal, she said that Bruce was so nervous that "he couldn’t remember a word of (his whole speech)".

"He did not need any words for me to understand him."

Addressing Bruce, she wrote: "With you, I can be softer yet more steady. I have space to be myself. I feel safe and seen."

Bruce reciprocated the heartfelt message in the comments, saying that he was lucky to have her in his life.

In her post, the bride-to-be added: "We are in our fiance era… time for us to plan a party!"

The engagement marks yet another highlight in an exceptional year for Yip.

The swimmer made waves at the Paris Paralympics this year by retaining her top spot in the 50m and 100m Backstroke S2 events, earning a double gold for her third Paralympics in a row. She also holds the world record for the two events.

Following her success in Paris, she went on to win her fifth Sportswoman of the Year award at last month's Singapore Disability Sports Awards.

