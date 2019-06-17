Indian magician missing after Ganges escape stunt goes wrong

An Indian magician who entered the Ganges river on Sunday tied up with steel chains and rope is missing, police said.

Chanchal Lahiri, known by his stage name 'Jadugar Mandrake' (Wizard Mandrake), was lowered into the river by crane as family members, media and police watched from the banks.

But the 40-year-old failed to emerge from the water, triggering a frantic search by authorities.

"We are still searching," a family member said.