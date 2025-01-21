Landslide kills 16 in Indonesia's Central Java, official says

JAKARTA — A landslide in Indonesia's Central Java city of Pekalongan killed 16 people and injured 10, an official at the country's regional disaster mitigation agency and police said on Tuesday (Jan 21).

The landslide was triggered by heavy rains in the area, Bergas told news channel Kompas TV.

The search for those missing has been hampered by rain, said Bergas Caturasi, said an official at the country's regional disaster mitigation agency.

"The search continues on, because we don't have a lot of time. We're in a race with the weather," he said.

