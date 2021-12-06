Myanmar's ousted leader Suu Kyi gets 4-year jail term in trial: Source

Reuters
Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi attends an event marking the 69th anniversary of Martyrs' Day at the Martyrs' Mausoleum dedicated to the fallen independence heroes in Yangon on July 19, 2016.
PHOTO: Reuters file

Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi received a four-year jail term on Monday (Dec 6) on charges of incitement and violations of a law on natural disasters, a source familiar with the proceedings said.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also said ousted President Win Myint got the same jail sentence in the first verdicts against the former leaders who were put on trial after the military seized power in a coup on Feb 1.

#MYANMAR #Politics and Government #Corruption #Aung San Suu Kyi #Military