Chinese live-streamer fools 10-year-old boy into donating $19k then blocks him

PHOTO: Screengrab/Pear Video
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

A father in Inner Mongolia recently learned an expensive lesson not to leave his son to his own devices.

The father, known only as Sun, was shocked to discover that his 10-year-old son had dropped over 100,000 yuan (S$19,400) in gifts on a live-streamer who had solicited donations from him.

The boy, identified as Xiao Ming, had gotten into video games like King of Glory and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds over the summer holidays and would play them on his grandmother's phone daily, reported Pearvideo.com.

He had also become a diehard fan of a gaming live-streamer on Kuaishou, a video sharing platform, and wanted to game together with him.

The live-streamer agreed, but for a price.

He asked Xiao Ming to send him virtual gifts such as crowns and WeChat red packets, even sending over photos and instructions teaching the boy how to do so.

Xiao Ming's chat history with the live-streamer on WeChat.
Photo: Pearvideo.com

These gifts serve as an online tip jar of sorts for live-streamers and is a source of income for them.

"He would only game with me after I fulfilled all his requests," said Xiao Ming.

"I knew sending virtual gifts costs money but I didn't know how much it was," he added.

The situation only came to light after Xiao Ming's grandmother noticed that the credit card linked to her WeChat Pay account had been charged over 100,000 yuan.

Xiao Ming had blown 57,000 yuan on Kuaishou donations to the live-streamer and spent the rest of the money on sending We Chat red packets to him as well as buying virtual items for video games.

The live-streamer, who remains unnamed, has since blocked Xiao Ming, deleted the videos on his account, and changed his username on Kuaishou.

"I feel that this type of behaviour is counted as cheating people of their money," said Sun.

He has reached out to Kuaishou for a refund but has yet to receive any money back.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

More about
china Social media parenting Gaming/Video games Internet crimes and scams

Lost dog waits for 4 years by road in Thailand before he&#039;s reunited with owner
Video exposes horrifying conditions in China mooncake factories
NSF saves man&#039;s life after he suddenly collapses on bus
Unnatural death in Chinatown: Police investigating if contents of cooking pot are human remains
Adam Khoo draws flak for inappropriate comments, tries to brush it off as a joke
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
Malaysian man dubbed &#039;cosplay killer&#039; gets 22 years&#039; jail, instead of death, upon appeal
M1 releases two-year mobile contract price plans for iPhone 11
Married for 10 years, Fann Wong and Christopher Lee ain&#039;t got time for temptation
Ex-F4 member Ken Chu reluctant to have kids because of fibromyalgia
Fish Leong mortgaged house to fund ex-hubby&#039;s business
Saizeriya&#039;s unphotogenic food compiled by Instagram account, Saizeriya says okay
I Taobao-ed my wedding gowns for under $80 each, and it&#039;s proof you don&#039;t need to splurge on gown rentals
$1 xiao long baos, free Old Chang Kee potato chips, limited edition unicorn cereal &amp; other deals this week
Weekend planner Sept 14-15: Pay with plastic at Tiong Bahru Market, mooncake hunt &amp; other fun activities
Singapore family with special needs twins: We&#039;ve learnt to count our blessings
It&#039;s totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
How to hide rooms, storage and more with &#039;invisible&#039; doors
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
Indonesian student threatens teacher with sickle for confiscating his phone
China teen ignores toothache for a year, it turns out to be a tumour
Thai parents let son sit on top of moving car, say he&#039;s always been doing it
Puppy in China sees jaywalker hit by a car, crosses at a zebra crossing instead
