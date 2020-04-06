Google's upcoming Android TV dongle, remote and new UI leaked

Google's upcoming Android TV dongle, its remote and new user interface have been leaked. Purported renders of the devices and its interface are said to be hidden in a pre-release firmware build, which XDA Recognised Developer deadman96385 shared with the site.

While Protocol's report last month claimed that the new dongle would look like existing Chromecast dongles, the renders show an oblong-shaped device in three colour options (black, white and pink).

Chromecast dongles currently have a rounded shape and are sold in two colour options (black and white). The new Android TV dongle reportedly has a codename "Sabrina".

The remote control of the upcoming Android TV dongle.

PHOTO: XDA Developers.

The top half of the remote control is also revealed in the leaked marketing video. While the remote seen in the video is white, there is a possibility that Google may offer matching colour options. The remote control has a huge circular button at the top with 6 smaller buttons below it including Home and Google Assistant shortcuts.

In line with Protocol's report, the new user interface is designed to be content-centric with a list of TV shows and movies at the bottom.

The list of content is said to scroll automatically with recommended titles from the respective video streaming service provider. In addition, the user interface can also be used to control smart home devices and receive notifications.

Other specs discovered include support for Dolby Vision and an Amlogic chipset powering the dongle. There is no information on the pricing or availability in the pre-release firmware, but Protocol's report suggests a possible launch in summer with a price tag of around or below US$80 (S$110).

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.