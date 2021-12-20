Huawei is unveiling a new pair of HarmonyOS-powered smart glasses on Dec 23

Huawei's Dec 23 event is shaping up to be more than just the P50 Pocket.

Based on a short teaser video post on Chinese social networking site Weibo, Huawei will be unveiling a new pair of HarmonyOS-powered smart glasses. The smart glasses will have bone conductive speakers built into the temples, and support voice commands and integration with other HarmonyOS-compatible devices.

One key feature of the smart glasses is the option to swap out both lenses as a single unit. The front panel consisting of the two lenses can be magnetically attached to the frame.

This would be Huawei's third generation of smart glasses. The first two models were built in collaboration with cult Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster. Oppo recently unveiled its Air Glass and they are slated to launch in China during Q1 2022.

Source: Huawei via GSMArena

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.