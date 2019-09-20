Konami will open an Esports complex within Ginza in Tokyo

Announced during Tokyo Game Show 2019, Konami is pushing a new initiative in the form of an esports complex within its Konami Creative Center Ginza (KCC Ginza).

While still under construction within Tokyo's famous shopping district Ginza, KCC Ginza will be Konami's new business base.

In the statement given by Konami, the company states that the Esports complex will be made up of a distribution studio, an esports school, and a hands-on showroom.

PHOTO: Konami

The distribution room, according to Konami, will be primarily used for distributing video content from competitions to media outlets and possibly streamed directly as well.

With the facilities there, Konami also stated that it will be possible for them to hold concerts and other events as well.

Konami's esports school aims to cultivate a new generation of people that will support and grow the industry. Konami seeks to train, not just players but commentators, managers and event organisers.

PHOTO: Konami

Lastly, the Esports showroom doubles as a store by providing customers with a hands-on look at gaming rigs as well as various peripherals that are common within the esports industry.

PHOTO: Konami

To support this endeavour, Konami Amusement Co., a Konami company that specializes in design, production and sales of amusement machines, will enter the business of producing and selling gaming PCs and peripherals.

The Konami Esports complex is scheduled to be open early 2020.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.