Samsung Galaxy S20+ hands-on confirms under-display fingerprint scanner and 120Hz display

The Samsung Galaxy S20.
PHOTO: Twitter/SuperSaf
Kenny Yeo
Hardware Zone

Samsung is expected to announce the successor to the Galaxy S10 next month. And already, we have several reports confirming the new phones to be named the Galaxy S20.

And now, we have a leaked hands-on video of the Galaxy S20+ that shows off the size of the phone and additional reports about some of the phone's features.

According to the latest report from XDA Developer, the Galaxy S20+ will come with an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner as well as a fast 120Hz display.

Samsung Galaxy S20+. PHOTO: Max Winebach

Additionally, they say that Galaxy S20+ will not have a headphone jack, making it the first flagship Galaxy smartphone to not have one.

Screen size cannot be confirmed but the report says the display will support a resolution of 3,200 x 1,440 pixels and have a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Finally, the hands-on video also confirms that the Galaxy S20+ will have four rear cameras.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone

