Telco contract and SIM-only plans for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4

Introduction and StarHub's telco plans
In this article, we’ve compiled Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 mobile plans from Singapore telcos. Since there are many types of plans and two handsets to walk through, we’ve split the information into one telco per page. Simply select the page(s) for the telcos you're interested in.
If you’re looking for information about the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4’s capabilities, you can go to this article here. If you want to know about other retail options, we’ve compiled that separately here.
In no particular order, here we go.
StarHub
StarHub has Mobile+, a two-year contract plan that comes with a handset and line.
The telco also has a separate phone payment option if you opt to get its SIM Only Plan. It’s called EasyGo, a contract-free, zero-interest payment mode that lets StarHub customers pay $0 upfront cost for the device, and split the payment into small, fixed, monthly instalments.
Promotions include:
- Instant access to StarHub 5G
- Free one month access to GeForce NOW cloud gaming service
- Disney+ on StarHub for customers getting Mobile+ $95, $125, or $155 plans
- “Huge data and talktime bundles”
- Free SIM card, and registration
- And Samsung’s default promotions (e-voucher etc.) listed in this article
Pre-orders have already begun and will remain open until Sept 1, 2022. Phones arrive in StarHub stores from Sept 2, 2022 onwards.
Below are the prices for both Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, via Mobile+ or EasyGo.
|Foldable name and variant
|Mobile+ $65 (two-year plan)
|Mobile+ $95 (two-year plan)
|Mobile+ $125 (two-year plan)
|Mobile+ $155 (two-year plan)
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (128GB)
|$579 upfront
|$309 upfront
|$39 upfront
|$0 upfront
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (256GB)
|$669 upfront
|$389 upfront
|$129 upfront
|$0 upfront
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (512GB)
|$879 upfront
|$609 upfront
|$329 upfront
|$69 upfront
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 (256GB)
|$1,299 upfront
|$899 upfront
|$669 upfront
|$399 upfront
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 (512GB)
|$1,599 upfront
|$1,199 upfront
|$959 upfront
|$699 upfront
EasyGo payment (for SIM-Only Plan)
|Foldable name and variant
|EasyGo 24-months payment for phone (not including cost of SIM-Only)
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (128GB)
|From $59/month
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (256GB)
|From $63/month
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (512GB)
|From $73/month
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 (256GB)
|From $92/month
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 (512GB)
|From $106/month
The amounts listed in the table is for the phone's cost over the stated period. The final amount differs after you include the cost of your SIM-Only Plan from StarHub.
The red camp (Singtel) has the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 available via its Singtel XO Plus contract plans.
The upfront cost for contract phones can also be paid via BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) options like Atome, which converts that sum into three monthly instalments.
If you are willing to take on Singtel's SIM-Only Plus plans, Singtel also offers their version of phone monthly payment, called Singtel PayLater. This is offered in 12, 24, or 36-month payment options.
Singtel promotions include:
- Free Screen Replacement within 12 months of accidents (Singtel Mobile Protect, underwritten by Great Eastern General Insurance Limited)
- Free 1GB data for the first six months for XO Plus plan customers
- Additional $150 and $200 off in trade-in value for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, respectively.
- Up to $300 Samsung e-voucher (as given by Samsung)
- Up to $400 off handset price (stackable) if
- They sign up for XO Plus 68 and above plans or if they upgrade to XO Plus 88 and above plans
- And also signing up for MobileSwop Unlimited Premium
The $200 discount for new XO Plus 88 plan sign-ups is not reflected in the table.
|Model and variant
|12-months
|24-months
|36-months
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (128GB)
|$116.50/month
|$58.25/month
|$38.83/month
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (256GB)
|$124.83/month
|$62.41/month
|$41.61/month
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (512GB)
|$145.66/month
|$72.83/month
|$48.55/month
These are monthly instalment costs for the phone. Customers still need to add $30 or $45 for the SIM-Only Plan.
|Model and variant
|XO Plus 50
|XO Plus 68
|XO Plus 88
|XO Plus 118
|XO Plus 168
|XO Plus 288
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 (256GB)
|$1,468 upfront
|$1,288 upfront
|
$1,068 upfront
|$848 upfront
|$398 upfront
|$98 upfront
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 (512GB)
|$1,768 upfront
|$1,588 upfront
|$1,428 upfront
|$1,148 upfront
|$698 upfront
|$348 upfront
The $200 discount for new XO Plus 88 plan sign-ups is not reflected in the table.
|Model and variant
|12-months
|24-months
|36-months
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 (256GB)
|$199.83/month
|$99.91/month
|$66.61/month
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 (512GB)
|$214.83/month
|$107.41/month
|$71.61/month
These are monthly instalment costs for the phone. Customers still need to add $30 or $45 for the SIM-Only Plan.
M1 telco plans
M1 has Bespoke Contract and Bespoke Flexi (contract-free) options for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4.
Bespoke Flexi unbundles the phone monthly payment from the contractless SIM-Only mobile plan. You can choose your preferred upfront payment amount, period, talktime, data, with no hidden fees.
Bespoke Contract pre-order exclusives include:
- Up to $300 Samsung e-voucher (as given by Samsung)
- Extra up to $160 off when trading in an older device
- $80 off Bespoke $65.95 plan for existing M1 customers
- $150 off on Bespoke $78.95 and above plans for existing M1 customers
Bespoke contract
Note that, for the pre-order period, Galaxy Z Flip4 (128GB) is $180 instead of $650 for the $65.95 plan, while Galaxy Z Fold4 (256GB) is $225 instead of $1,060 for $78.95 plan. We included this detail here so that the table doesn't get mixed up with regular versus promo prices.
|Model and variant
|Base plan ($50.95)
|$65.95 plan
|$78.95 plan
|$90.95 plan
|$110.95 plan
|$155.95 plan
|$235.95 plan
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 (256GB)
|$1,530
|$1,330
|$1,060
|$980
|$930
|$630
|$0
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 (512GB)
|$1,840
|$1,640
|$1,400
|$1,300
|$1,240
|$990
|$950
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (128GB)
|$850
|$650
|$500
|$400
|$270
|$0
|$0
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (256GB)
|$940
|$740
|$590
|$480
|$360
|$50
|$0
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (512GB)
|$1,150
|$950
|$800
|$700
|$550
|$230
|$0
Bespoke Flexi
For the Bespoke Flexi price plan below, we've included the typical prices M1 gives before discount, and an extra column that shows the S$100 off for the pre-order (under Promotional Price given by M1).
Bespoke Flexi pre-order exclusives include:
- Up to S$300 Samsung e-voucher
- S$100 off with Bespoke Flexi
- Free one-year supply of Nature's Farm buffered Vitamin C1000
- Extra up to S$160 off when you trade in your device
|Model and variant
|Retail Price
|M1 Bespoke Flex Price
|Promotional Price given by M1
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 (256GB)
|$2,398
|$2,278
|$2,178
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 (512GB)
|$2,578
|$2,449
|$2,349
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (128GB)
|$1,398
|$1,328
|$1,228
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (256GB)
|$1,498
|$1,423
|$1,323
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (512GB)
|$1,748
|$1,661
|$1,561
The Bespoke Flexi plan lets you pick your own payment options for the phones. Upfront cost can start from $0 if you so prefer, and payment plans for the phone can go up to 36 months.
Because the data and talk time bundle is also flexible, we've not included the monthly cost in its already complex discount and promotion details.
This article was first published in HardwareZone.