Telco contract and SIM-only plans for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4

Liu Hongzuo
Hardware Zone
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4.
PHOTO: Hardware Zone

Introduction and StarHub's telco plans

In this article, we’ve compiled Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 mobile plans from Singapore telcos. Since there are many types of plans and two handsets to walk through, we’ve split the information into one telco per page. Simply select the page(s) for the telcos you're interested in.

If you’re looking for information about the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4’s capabilities, you can go to this article here. If you want to know about other retail options, we’ve compiled that separately here.

In no particular order, here we go.

StarHub

StarHub's telco plans.
PHOTO: Starhub

StarHub has Mobile+, a two-year contract plan that comes with a handset and line. 

The telco also has a separate phone payment option if you opt to get its SIM Only Plan. It’s called EasyGo, a contract-free, zero-interest payment mode that lets StarHub customers pay $0 upfront cost for the device, and split the payment into small, fixed, monthly instalments. 

Promotions include:

  • Instant access to StarHub 5G
  • Free one month access to GeForce NOW cloud gaming service
  • Disney+ on StarHub for customers getting Mobile+ $95, $125, or $155 plans
  • “Huge data and talktime bundles”
  • Free SIM card, and registration
  • And Samsung’s default promotions (e-voucher etc.) listed in this article

Pre-orders have already begun and will remain open until Sept 1, 2022. Phones arrive in StarHub stores from Sept 2, 2022 onwards.

Below are the prices for both Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, via Mobile+ or EasyGo.

Mobile+ plans
Foldable name and variant Mobile+ $65 (two-year plan) Mobile+ $95 (two-year plan) Mobile+ $125 (two-year plan) Mobile+ $155 (two-year plan)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (128GB) $579 upfront $309 upfront $39 upfront $0 upfront
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (256GB) $669 upfront $389 upfront $129 upfront $0 upfront
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (512GB) $879 upfront $609 upfront $329 upfront $69 upfront
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 (256GB) $1,299 upfront $899 upfront $669 upfront $399 upfront
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 (512GB) $1,599 upfront $1,199 upfront $959 upfront $699 upfront

EasyGo payment (for SIM-Only Plan)

Foldable name and variant EasyGo 24-months payment for phone (not including cost of SIM-Only)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (128GB) From $59/month
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (256GB) From $63/month
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (512GB) From $73/month
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 (256GB) From $92/month
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 (512GB) From $106/month

The amounts listed in the table is for the phone's cost over the stated period. The final amount differs after you include the cost of your SIM-Only Plan from StarHub.

Singtel telco plans.
PHOTO: Singtel

The red camp (Singtel) has the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 available via its Singtel XO Plus contract plans.

The upfront cost for contract phones can also be paid via BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) options like Atome, which converts that sum into three monthly instalments.

If you are willing to take on Singtel's SIM-Only Plus plans, Singtel also offers their version of phone monthly payment, called Singtel PayLater. This is offered in 12, 24, or 36-month payment options.

Singtel promotions include:

  • Free Screen Replacement within 12 months of accidents (Singtel Mobile Protect, underwritten by Great Eastern General Insurance Limited) 
  • Free 1GB data for the first six months for XO Plus plan customers
  • Additional $150 and $200 off in trade-in value for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, respectively.
  • Up to $300 Samsung e-voucher (as given by Samsung)
  • Up to $400 off handset price (stackable) if
    • They sign up for XO Plus 68 and above plans or if they upgrade to XO Plus 88 and above plans
    • And also signing up for MobileSwop Unlimited Premium
PHOTO: Hardware Zone

The $200 discount for new XO Plus 88 plan sign-ups is not reflected in the table.

Singtel PayLater for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4
Model and variant 12-months 24-months 36-months
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (128GB) $116.50/month $58.25/month $38.83/month
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (256GB) $124.83/month $62.41/month $41.61/month
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (512GB) $145.66/month $72.83/month $48.55/month

These are monthly instalment costs for the phone. Customers still need to add $30 or $45 for the SIM-Only Plan. 

Singtel XO Plus plans for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4
Model and variant XO Plus 50 XO Plus 68 XO Plus 88 XO Plus 118 XO Plus 168 XO Plus 288
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 (256GB) $1,468 upfront $1,288 upfront

$1,068 upfront

 $848 upfront $398 upfront $98 upfront
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 (512GB) $1,768 upfront $1,588 upfront $1,428 upfront $1,148 upfront $698 upfront $348 upfront

The $200 discount for new XO Plus 88 plan sign-ups is not reflected in the table.

Singtel PayLater for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4
Model and variant 12-months 24-months 36-months
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 (256GB) $199.83/month $99.91/month $66.61/month
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 (512GB) $214.83/month $107.41/month $71.61/month

These are monthly instalment costs for the phone. Customers still need to add $30 or $45 for the SIM-Only Plan. 

M1 telco plans

M1 has Bespoke Contract and Bespoke Flexi (contract-free) options for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4.

Bespoke Flexi unbundles the phone monthly payment from the contractless SIM-Only mobile plan. You can choose your preferred upfront payment amount, period, talktime, data, with no hidden fees. 

Bespoke Contract pre-order exclusives include:

  • Up to $300 Samsung e-voucher (as given by Samsung)
  • Extra up to $160 off when trading in an older device
  • $80 off Bespoke $65.95 plan for existing M1 customers
  • $150 off on Bespoke $78.95 and above plans for existing M1 customers

Bespoke contract

Note that, for the pre-order period, Galaxy Z Flip4 (128GB) is $180 instead of $650 for the $65.95 plan, while Galaxy Z Fold4 (256GB) is $225 instead of $1,060 for $78.95 plan. We included this detail here so that the table doesn't get mixed up with regular versus promo prices.

M1 Bespoke Contract Plans upfront cost
Model and variant Base plan ($50.95) $65.95 plan $78.95 plan $90.95 plan $110.95 plan $155.95 plan $235.95 plan
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 (256GB) $1,530 $1,330 $1,060 $980 $930 $630 $0
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 (512GB) $1,840 $1,640 $1,400 $1,300 $1,240 $990 $950
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (128GB) $850 $650 $500 $400 $270 $0 $0
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (256GB) $940 $740 $590 $480 $360 $50 $0
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (512GB) $1,150 $950 $800 $700 $550 $230 $0

Bespoke Flexi

For the Bespoke Flexi price plan below, we've included the typical prices M1 gives before discount, and an extra column that shows the S$100 off for the pre-order (under Promotional Price given by M1).

Bespoke Flexi pre-order exclusives include:

  • Up to S$300 Samsung e-voucher
  • S$100 off with Bespoke Flexi
  • Free one-year supply of Nature's Farm buffered Vitamin C1000 
  • Extra up to S$160 off when you trade in your device 
M1 Bespoke Flexi phone price
Model and variant Retail Price M1 Bespoke Flex Price Promotional Price given by M1
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 (256GB) $2,398 $2,278 $2,178
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 (512GB) $2,578 $2,449 $2,349
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (128GB) $1,398 $1,328 $1,228
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (256GB) $1,498 $1,423 $1,323
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (512GB) $1,748 $1,661 $1,561

The Bespoke Flexi plan lets you pick your own payment options for the phones. Upfront cost can start from $0 if you so prefer, and payment plans for the phone can go up to 36 months.

Because the data and talk time bundle is also flexible, we've not included the monthly cost in its already complex discount and promotion details.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.

#Telcos #Samsung #Starhub