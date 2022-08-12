Telco contract and SIM-only plans for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4

Introduction and StarHub's telco plans

In this article, we’ve compiled Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 mobile plans from Singapore telcos. Since there are many types of plans and two handsets to walk through, we’ve split the information into one telco per page. Simply select the page(s) for the telcos you're interested in.

If you’re looking for information about the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4’s capabilities, you can go to this article here. If you want to know about other retail options, we’ve compiled that separately here.

In no particular order, here we go.

StarHub

StarHub's telco plans.

PHOTO: Starhub

StarHub has Mobile+, a two-year contract plan that comes with a handset and line.

The telco also has a separate phone payment option if you opt to get its SIM Only Plan. It’s called EasyGo, a contract-free, zero-interest payment mode that lets StarHub customers pay $0 upfront cost for the device, and split the payment into small, fixed, monthly instalments.

Promotions include:

Instant access to StarHub 5G

Free one month access to GeForce NOW cloud gaming service

Disney+ on StarHub for customers getting Mobile+ $95, $125, or $155 plans

“Huge data and talktime bundles”

Free SIM card, and registration

And Samsung’s default promotions (e-voucher etc.) listed in this article

Pre-orders have already begun and will remain open until Sept 1, 2022. Phones arrive in StarHub stores from Sept 2, 2022 onwards.

Below are the prices for both Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, via Mobile+ or EasyGo.

Foldable name and variant Mobile+ $65 (two-year plan) Mobile+ $95 (two-year plan) Mobile+ $125 (two-year plan) Mobile+ $155 (two-year plan) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (128GB) $579 upfront $309 upfront $39 upfront $0 upfront Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (256GB) $669 upfront $389 upfront $129 upfront $0 upfront Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (512GB) $879 upfront $609 upfront $329 upfront $69 upfront Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 (256GB) $1,299 upfront $899 upfront $669 upfront $399 upfront Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 (512GB) $1,599 upfront $1,199 upfront $959 upfront $699 upfront Mobile+ plans

EasyGo payment (for SIM-Only Plan)

Foldable name and variant EasyGo 24-months payment for phone (not including cost of SIM-Only) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (128GB) From $59/month Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (256GB) From $63/month Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (512GB) From $73/month Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 (256GB) From $92/month Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 (512GB) From $106/month

The amounts listed in the table is for the phone's cost over the stated period. The final amount differs after you include the cost of your SIM-Only Plan from StarHub.

Singtel telco plans.

PHOTO: Singtel

The red camp (Singtel) has the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 available via its Singtel XO Plus contract plans.

The upfront cost for contract phones can also be paid via BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) options like Atome, which converts that sum into three monthly instalments.

If you are willing to take on Singtel's SIM-Only Plus plans, Singtel also offers their version of phone monthly payment, called Singtel PayLater. This is offered in 12, 24, or 36-month payment options.

Singtel promotions include:

Free Screen Replacement within 12 months of accidents (Singtel Mobile Protect, underwritten by Great Eastern General Insurance Limited)

Free 1GB data for the first six months for XO Plus plan customers

Additional $150 and $200 off in trade-in value for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, respectively.

Up to $300 Samsung e-voucher (as given by Samsung)

Up to $400 off handset price (stackable) if They sign up for XO Plus 68 and above plans or if they upgrade to XO Plus 88 and above plans And also signing up for MobileSwop Unlimited Premium



PHOTO: Hardware Zone

The $200 discount for new XO Plus 88 plan sign-ups is not reflected in the table.