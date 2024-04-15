Abang Adik actor bumps into 'special guest' on run: 'If you climb many mountains, you'll eventually meet Chow Yun Fat!'

Here's your motivation to get up early and go on a morning jog.

Malaysian actor Jack Tan, who is best known for his role in the highly acclaimed 2023 movie Abang Adik, shared on Instagram yesterday (April 14): "If you climb many mountains, you'll eventually meet Fat Kor (older brother Fat)!"

Though his caption plays on a Chinese idiom warning people not to take too many risks lest they run into danger, the 33-year-old actually bumped into veteran actor Chow Yun Fat while out running in Hong Kong, where he's currently working.

"I simply can't believe that I actually had the opportunity to run with Fat Kor," Jack added, thanking film art director Man Lim Chung for introducing him to "so many seniors" on their runs.

In an interview with ET Today, Jack said that Lim Chung, 56, told him the day before that he'd go to "a new place to run and there was a special guest". It was only when he got to the location that he realised whom they'd be running with.

He said about his experience: "Fat Kor would ask each runner from time to time what their heart rate was, and then give advice on not to rush, adjust their pace, and slowly took us to run the whole distance."

Being the serious runner Yun Fat is, Jack added that everyone there talked about running, not movies.

"Fat Kor is really in very good shape, and he's also humorous and not stingy in sharing his running tips," he praised the 68-year-old.

The best part for Jack was that Yun Fat even told him: "Come back next time if you have time, let's run together!"

Abang Adik sees Jack play the Adik (younger brother) to Wu Kang-ren's deaf-mute Abang (older brother). Growing up as undocumented orphans in Malaysia, Abang believes that things will turn around if they manage to get real identity cards while Adik is embroiled in a life of crime.

Jack was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 60th Golden Horse Awards, where he lost out to Akio Chen (Old Fox), and at the 2024 Asian Film Awards, where he was bested by Park Hoon (12.12: The Day).

Kang-ren won the award for Leading Actor at the 60th Golden Horse Awards.

