'These scars are beautiful': Chapman To makes heartfelt post about wife Kristal Tin who had cancer surgery

When former TVB actress Kristal Tin revealed earlier this month that she had undergone surgery for cancer, she mentioned her husband, actor Chapman To, was "very anxious" when he found out about her diagnosis.

On Dec 9, he wrote a heartfelt post for 47-year-old Kristal on Facebook.

"Last night, I was helping my wife scrub her back. Before her operation, the medical staff marked the surgical sites on her body with a pen to make it easier for the doctor during surgery," the 52-year-old recalled.

He said that it reminded him of how film crew members mark a 'T' on the ground with tape to indicate an actor's final position so the shots remain sharp before the camera cuts.

"The tape would be removed after filming, just like how I helped my wife to wipe off the pen marks, but the scars on her body may remain," he wrote.

He added that Kristal didn't like them but he felt differently.

"To me, these scars are great! They represent our good luck… It represents the continuity of our life. Who can escape death? The key is that we did our best to survive."

Chapman concluded his post on a touching note: "Now that her body is 100 per cent cancer-free, her scars are beautiful. They are all marks of our hard work and luck. I'm proud of them. They must not be erased.

"When a passer-by sees her scars, they'll know that someone gave a good performance at that very spot. My wife will always be the lead character, whether on stage or in life."

Kristal was recently diagnosed with "extremely early-stage" lung adenocarcinoma.

She shared then that Chapman scoured the internet for information and consulted with several doctors both in Taiwan, where the couple now reside, as well as in Hong Kong.

Reassuring her followers that the surgery was a success, Kristal added she was recovering very well.

