Complete your Tabata, skip the prata: TikTok-famous SAF encik returns with exercise tips

Look who's back. It's the country's favourite army encik.

Senior Warrant Officer Leong Teng Kee shot to TikTok stardom earlier this year when he nonchalantly revealed his intense daily workout routine, but we've not heard too much from him, until now.

In a TikTok video posted on Wednesday (Oct 12), he resurfaced to share his tips and tricks for those participating in the Safra Singapore Bay Run & Army Half Marathon.

But even if you're not training for such an event, there are useful nuggets of information to get you motivated to start that workout routine you've been procrastinating.

https://www.tiktok.com/@jksg98/video/7153295967784062210

Nutrition plays a big role when it comes to getting in shape so you should be mindful of your food intake, Teng Kee advised.

"Today, you [exercise] and burn 500 calories [then] you go and eat 10, 20 prata and you gain 1,000 calories!"

The 55-year-old added that reaching an optimal level of fitness takes time and that listening to one's body is key.

There's no need to rush the process as fitness and exercise are best done "at your own pace".

This can be beneficial in the long run as it could help you avoid injuries.

Teng Kee's final piece of advice is not to overlook stretches after the exercise. Doing so can help the body "stretch back to normal before your cool down".

Quite a number of netizens were lapping up everything Teng Kee had to say, with one mentioning that the advice provided was "very practical".

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Jksg98

A cheeky TikTok user took Teng Kee's advice to the letter and ended up gorging on prata instead of sweating it out during Tabata.

PHOTOS: Screengrabs/TikTok/Jksg98

If you're motivated to get off the couch, Teng Kee has got you covered as well.

In a separate clip posted today (Oct 14), he shared a full body workout, which he says is similar to a Tabata routine.

This high-intensity interval training routine will last about 11 minutes per set and will engage your glutes, quadriceps, abs, triceps and biceps.

The exercises are:

Sit ups

Squats

Mountain climbers

Burpees

Push ups

Rear lunges

In between each exercise, you can 'rest' by doing some jumping jacks.

It's not the easiest of workouts so don't forget the cool down exercises and, of course, ample hydration.

Half-full bottle, drink up!

https://www.tiktok.com/@jksg98/video/7154054236160937217?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7135660592895346178

