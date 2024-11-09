Festive feasts for the office: The best corporate Christmas catering in Singapore

There's nothing quite like spreading festive cheer and treating your hardworking team at the end of a busy year. But let's be real, planning a corporate festive gathering can feel like a job on its own — From figuring out the right menu to setting up a memorable spread.

Phew! We're winded just thinking about it. Luckily, festive catering can take the stress out of the equation with caterers crafting festive menus specially designed for corporate gatherings.

Here's our list of the best corporate festive catering services in Singapore, so you can focus on celebrating with the team instead of coordinating, yet another task.

Luna Concept

What started as a cosy NTU cafe has blossomed into a dynamic catering service. LUNA Concept brings a refined yet festive touch to Christmas catering, perfect for companies seeking both culinary artistry and a personalised experience.

This year, their holiday menus cater to diverse budgets, from the JOLLY Buffet (starting at S$28.90++/pax) with items like Sliced Honey Baked Chicken Ham, Maple Glazed Chicken and Creamy Potatoes Au Gratin, to the premium FROSTY Buffet ($48.90++/pax), featuring Roasted Turkey with Chestnut Stuffing, Truffled Mushroom Vol-au-Vent and Mozzarella-Baked Plant-Based Meatballs.

For smaller, cosier gatherings, LUNA also offers festive Mini Buffet Menus for 10 pax, complete with self-heating packets to keep your food warm. LUNA Concept is also halal-certified, ensuring everyone can enjoy the festivities!

The Plattering Co.

With options for both intimate gatherings and grand corporate events, The Plattering Co. goes beyond just catering, creating visual and gastronomic experiences that are designed to impress.

Their Christmas catering menu features a variety of options, from the hearty Santa's Roast Chicken Extravaganza (S$39++/ pax, 9 course) to the refined Field & Ocean Christmas Indulgence set (S$89++/ pax, 12 course).

Each menu offers a thoughtfully curated selection of starters, mains, and desserts, including show-stoppers like their Golden Roast Turkey and festive Holly Jolly Salmon Platter. Early birds can even enjoy a 9per cent discount if they order by Nov 10, 2024.

BellyGood by TungLok

BellyGood by TungLok brings the warmth and comfort of the holiday season straight to your office with their impressive array of festive dishes, tailored specifically for corporate gatherings.

Their offerings include delectable Working Bento sets, perfect for large orders of 50 or more, featuring a selection of Asian and Western menu variations that provide a filling and satisfying meal for busy professionals.

For a more celebratory vibe, their Celebratory Party sets are designed for intimate to larger gatherings, serving up to six people with an array of culinary delights across various cuisines, including vegetarian options.

BellyGood's Corporate Bento sets, filled with tasty Asian and Western variations, ensure that your corporate events are not only delicious but also memorable. Alternatively, the Tea Break Bentos is ideal for lighter fare.

The Caterers

This festive season, The Caterers elevate your celebrations with versatile menus for every occasion, from intimate family gatherings to grand corporate parties.

With Halal certification and full buffet setups that include charming decor and elegant disposable wares, they ensure your holiday feast delights both the eyes and the palate.

Their Christmas 8-Course Buffet Menu starts at S$45++ per person (minimum 30 pax) and features festive dishes like Roasted Pumpkin Soup, Grilled Turkey Breast, and indulgent Chocolate Brownies.

For smaller gatherings, their Christmas Bento options begin at just S$16 per pax, with choices like Garlic Butter Rice paired with Roasted Stiploin or Turkey Roulade. Their Christmas Party Pack Menu serves ten for S$286++, offering a joyful spread of Cold Pasta Salad, Honey-Baked Ham, and a decadent log cake.

Lavish Dine Catering

Since 1998, Lavish Dine Catering has been a hallmark of culinary excellence, serving esteemed guests from dignitaries to celebrities. This Christmas, they bring the magic of the season to your table with a festive menu designed for joy and togetherness.

From intimate family gatherings to lavish celebrations, their expertly crafted dishes-succulent roasts, gourmet entrees, and indulgent desserts-promise to elevate the holiday experience. They offer drop-and-go mini buffets starting at S$25.99 per pax and delightful Christmas Bentos from S$16 per set, perfect for cosy gatherings.

Their Festive Bundles feature classics like Classic Roasted Turkey with Chestnut Stuffing, ensuring a well-rounded selection for any celebration.

Orange Clove

Orange Clove's Christmas 2024 catering lineup is packed with festive elegance and gourmet options to suit gatherings of all sizes. At the centre of their offerings is the Christmas Wreath Splendour-a striking 28-inch wreath platter, perfect for up to 30 guests and loaded with delights like Fanciful Fromage, Nutcracker's Wonderland, and Nature's Nectars.

Other festive highlights include the Confetti Bundle, featuring choices like Garlic Rosemary Rotisserie Chicken or Classic Roast Turkey with Chestnut Stuffing, along with a Luscious Chocolate Ganache Logcake for the ultimate holiday indulgence.

For more intimate gatherings, their Mini Buffets-such as the Bejeweled Parade Mini Buffet-offer curated menus starting from S$25.99/pax. They also have festive bento sets & buffets for 30 pax & beyond. Early bird orders placed before 6th December come with complimentary logcakes.

This article was first published in City Nomads.