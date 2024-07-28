First-ever BMW i5 Touring now available in Singapore, prices start from $399k including COE

The first-ever BMW i5 Touring is now available in Singapore, with pricing starting from S$399,888 including COE.

BMW has announced that the first-ever BMW i5 Touring is now on sale in Singapore. The i5 Touring adds the popular estate body style to BMW's electric car range and much like the 5 Series Sedan and i5 Sedan, the i5 Touring shares its architecture with the 5 Series Touring.

The i5 Touring naturally takes after the 5 Series Touring and looks similar in appearance to its combustion-engined sibling. The i5 Touring has a boxy and sporty exterior along with the signature station wagon body.

Like the 5 Series Sedan, the i5 Touring carries over the new front end design with the BMW Iconic Glow contour lighting around the kidney grille and adaptive LED headlights with blue accents. The i5 Touring also receives as the M Sport Package as standard which includes 20-inch M aerodynamic wheels, an M logo, horizontal slats, and high-gloss black mirror caps.

The interior of the i5 Touring is also similar to that of the i5 Sedan with the fully digital BMW Curved Display running the BMW Operating System 8.5, the BMW Interaction Bar, and a fully vegan interior all included as standard.

One of the main benefits of a touring body style is the added practicality with the i5 Touring having 570 litres of capacity with the rear seats up and up to 1,700 litres with the rear seats (split 40:20:40) folded down.

The i5 Touring will be coming to Singapore in eDrive40 spec and is powered by a single electric motor located on the rear axle. This motor generates a maximum output of 240kW (340hp) and 430Nm of torque, capable of accelerating the i5 Touring from 0-100km/h in 6.1 seconds.

The battery of the i5 Touring has a capacity of 81.2kWh with a maximum claimed range of up to 548km on a single charge. However, the i5 Touring can charge at up to 22kW on an AC charger and up to 205kW on a DC fast charger.

Customers of the i5 Touring can receive either a BMW Wallbox with complimentary installation service or a Shell Recharge subscription with 10,000kWh of charging credits useable over three years.

The BMW i5 Touring eDrive40 is available now from S$399,888 including COE and interested customers can visit BMW.com.sg to find out more.

This article was first published in Motorist.