3 things you need to get at Four Star CNY Warehouse Sale to maximise your huat for 2025

It's less than three months to Chinese New Year and if you haven't thought about prepping for it, here's a guide to maximise your huat for the year ahead.

Not to mention that Four Star's CNY Warehouse Sale starts this week with furniture up to 90 per cent off, so why not shop to your heart's content for this festive period?

Keep this handy checklist for a refreshed look in the new year.

1. Replace old furniture - especially those that are worn and tattered

In the principles of feng shui, it is best to remove any worn and tattered furniture case to avoid disrupting positive energy in your life.

Also, after a busy day of visiting loved ones or hosting festive gatherings, you deserve a restful sleep to keep you energised for the rest of the Chinese New Year celebrations.

With Four Star's Detense Cooling Mattress, you get to enjoy a cooling night of uninterrupted sleep thanks to its advanced comfort-enhancing technologies.

Infused with copper properties, its Aire Flex Material and silk-feel eco fibres reduce the chances of a flare-up, making it ideal for those with sensitive skin.

Are you or your partner a light sleeper? Its 5 Zone Individual Pocketed Springs is designed to minimise motion transfer, ensuring you enjoy a peaceful sleep with minimal disturbances.

Feel like your back is sore from a whole day of bending down and handing out red packets?

Four Star's Chiro Back Mattress is crafted with an emphasis on orthopaedic posture support, ensuring your back gets the proper care it needs to keep up with all your activities.

Responsibly made with sustainable fabrics, its Hexa Coil within the mattress is supplemented with 30 per cent additional springs for that firm yet adaptive support that contours to your body.

2. Keep things neat and tidy

A new year calls for a clean and clutter-free environment to bring a good balance in your life.

Yearning for extra space to streamline your spring cleaning?

Four Star's storage bed offers a clever solution with discreet compartments to neatly stow away your household items.

Reinforced with their German hydraulic lift technology, it makes lifting and packing that much easier.

Plus, you have the choice of customising the design with side or front drawers to perfectly match your storage needs.

A variety of different materials and colours are also available for you to choose from - so go forth with your lucky colour of the year.

3. Spruce up your room with some new (lucky) colours

This is the perfect time to revitalise your home with colours that blend style and meaningful symbolism.

Among the abundance of sofas available, they come in colours that reflect the auspicious themes of the festive period.

For those expecting a large turnout from friends or family visiting, the Wellington Corner Sofa has got your back.

Separable, spin-able, and even portable, you have the luxury of adjusting the seating arrangement to suit any gathering.

This premium sofa highlights its soft fabric and chic design, made to fit snugly in your living room.

Available colours include beige, rust red, light grey and yellow.

If you need more inspiration before making up your mind, do not sleep on these latest arrivals.

If you favour a more minimalist and sleek style, the 3-seater Push Back Sofa fits the bill.

Combining both style and functionality, the sofa has an adjustable backrest that converts into a sofa bed. Be it just for leisure lounging or hosting guests, its bouncy backrest will provide dynamic comfort adapted to your needs.

Available in versatile shades like beige, rust red, light grey and white.

Elevate your living room's aesthetic with the modern and lustrous Premium Leather Sofa - an eye-catching centrepiece that's sure to impress your guests.

This full leather sofa not only presents a generous amount of space but is also perfect for accommodating energetic kids and provides adjustable headrests for ultimate relaxation.

What better way to let your hair down and relax with your favourite movie after an entire day of visiting?

Choose from a variety of colours ranging from black to brown to even navy, to complement your personal style.

Exclusive Perks

Do not miss out on these benefits when you shop at Four Star's CNY warehouse sale!

GST absorbed prices

Free parking upon checkout*

Zero per cent interest instalment plan

Up to 15-year warranty

Free taxi claim upon checkout*

Free delivery*

*Terms and conditions apply

Four Star's CNY Warehouse Sale is happening from Dec 4 to 8.

Address:

#03-02, 34 Boon Leat Terrace, Singapore 119866

Nearest bus stop:

HarbourSide Bldg 2(15169)

Operation hours:

10am to 9pm (daily)

WhatsApp (message only)

8082 0093

