Jaguar has preserved sound of the F-Type's V8 in the British Library

As the roars of combustion engines make way for the whirs of electric motors, English car manufacturer Jaguar has decided to preserve the sound of its F-Type R 75.

The British Library is now home to recordings of the eight-cylinder (V8) engine in Jaguar's F-Type R 75.

Along with entries such as the first street recordings of cars, these will preserve an era of combustion engines for future generations to appreciate.

Recordings were done on a Jaguar F-Type R 75, which will be the last combustion-engine sports car from Jaguar.

The engine sounds were recorded from both inside the cabin and outside the car, allowing future listeners to fully experience the unmistakable sound of the F-Type's 575PS V8 engine.

Ensuring that the recordings were of the highest possible quality, sessions were conducted inside the semi-anechoic chamber at Gaydon Engineering Centre - where the F-Type's exhaust note was originally tuned.

Two audio tracks of a Ligurian satin black R 75 were recorded, where it performed a series of gear shifts and acceleration sprints.

"The culmination of that work - the sounds you experience driving the F-Type R 75 - is something we want to be available for generations to come."

"Archiving it with the British Library allows us to do that, and that's something we're very proud of," said Charles Richardson, Jaguar's Senior sound engineer.

The special edition 2024 F-Type R 75 Coupe used for the recordings marks the final model year of the F-Type, and 75 years of sports cars from Jaguar.

It comes with all-wheel drive and does the century sprint in just 3.5 seconds, putting out 700Nm of torque from its 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine.

You can listen to the recordings by heading over to the Jaguar media site now, or by visiting the British Library from Autumn 2023 onwards.

If an audio track isn't enough for you, you may also configure your very own Jaguar F-Type and appreciate its V8 tune in person.

This article was first published in Motorist.