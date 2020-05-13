A tumultuous economy, a volatile job market , and a constantly nagging fear of health risks are just some side-effects of this global pandemic. At a time like this, though, we need to cling on to hope more than ever— the hope of a total medical, social and economic recovery. We’ve got to beat it, right?

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) predicts sustained job losses as the country’s economy continues to battle fallout from the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Retrenchment, pay cuts and no-pay leave have become increasingly common concerns for employers and employees.

Employees in retail, F&B, travel and recreation services are most vulnerable to lay-offs. Just last week, Airbnb laid off 38 of its Singapore staff as part of its heartbreaking move to retrench a quarter of its global workforce.

If the news around us spells a sense of doom, there’s hope and help at hand that will keep us going. The government’s initiatives such as the Jobs Support Scheme, Resilience and Solidarity Budget, and the SG United Jobs that aims to create 10,000 jobs by next year, are all measures to fall back on and take advantage of.

Hustle hard, know that it is possible to find jobs even in this market, and keep an open mind. While we might see higher unemployment numbers in the coming months, the need for manpower to stabilise the current situation will also increase.

Here’s a handy list of part-time jobs that you could consider, in case you’ve been let go or you’re simply looking for a side gig to supplement your income.

Part-time jobs and where to find them during circuit breaker

Job Hiring Here Salary Job Requirement Food delivery rider Grab , Deliveroo , Foodpanda $6-$12 (approx.) per delivery Apply online and complete the individual application processes Grab driver Grab Between $20-$28 (approx.) per hour Singaporeans with valid PDVL/TDVL and a minimum of 2 years of driving experience Temporary temperature screening staff Various locations



Jobrapido Jobs Buddy Between $8-16 (approx.) per hour No minimum qualifications required Redmart warehouse assistants Workclass.co Between $1,600-2,000 Candidates must be physically fit Singaporeans Temporary admin coordinator My Careers Future $2,000-$2,200 per month Part of Ministry of Health’s (MOH) #SGUnitedJobs initiative, this role requires 1-2 years of admin coordination and project management Technician, traffic controller, bus captain, and more at SBS Transit Limited Job Street Varied (depending on the role) The public transportation industry running both bus and rail services is perfect for candidates looking for a job switch. Most of their service roles do not require any specialised skill set Part-time relief teacher Jobs Central $12-14 per hour Candidate should possess a recognised Early Childhood Education Certificate or Diploma in Early Childhood Education

Food delivery rider

There’s no greater time to put your driving skills to good use, and drop off happiness at doorsteps while everyone’s staying home. The streets are emptier and food orders are aplenty.

Sign up on the food delivery app of your choice — Grab, Deliveroo, Foodpanda — and get started. The best part is you get to be your own boss, choose your ride (car, bike, bicycle or on foot), schedule your own work hours (it can even be just for an hour a day), and get paid every day (for the win!).

It will be heartening to see the joy on the faces of hungry customers as they collect their orders, as well as to be part of the movement that’s supporting local F&B outfits.

Sign up here: Grab, Deliveroo, Foodpanda

Grab driver

Grab is seeing a surge in demand for food delivery riders as the demand for rides are seeing a decline, thanks to Circuit Breaker measures.

They are, therefore, processing applications on a first-come-first-serve basis wherein you might be put on a waitlist and can expect to be activated for a specific time period depending on your position on the waiting list:

Position 1 to 100 = 5 weeks

Position 101 to 200 = 10 weeks

It may be a wait, but we still think it is worthwhile to apply as it could take some time for the economy to go into recovery mode. Besides, having a job that comes with an earnings guarantee is one not to be missed out on during times like this.

Sign up here: Grab

Temporary temperature screening staff

It’s a hard day’s work but one that earns you a pretty decent sum (up to an easy $10 per hour). It’s a simple job, too — you help take temperatures at malls, office buildings, clinics, hospitals and health centres.

There’s no scarcity of this role as the demand for screening staff is increasing throughout the period of Circuit Breaker across our island. The only downside? There’s little social distancing because you need to be physically close enough to take their temperatures.

Sign up here: Jobrapido, Jobs Buddy

Redmart warehouse assistants

Remember the good, old days of your childhood when you’d lovingly pack, label, and store your Christmas gifts for all your cousins? This job lets you relive those days and pays you while at it.

As a warehouse assistant, you’d be expected to handle, pack, label and store all incoming warehouse stocks like a boss. Bring your enthusiasm (plus a jacket) and be prepared to work in a 15 deg C room, though.

Sign up here: Workclass.co

Temporary admin coordinator

Since the launch of SkillsFuture , SkillsFuture Credits have helped more than half a million Singaporeans pick up and develop new interests.

As you consider upskilling yourself and pick a course among 8,000 available ones in the SkillsFuture Credit Directory, know that admin and project management is a skill that stays evergreen.

For this particular role, you’d be deployed to manage Covid-19 outbreak operations in MOH including coordination of healthcare operations, stakeholders and other agencies on quarantine, ambulances and border-health matters.

This job requires you to stay on top of reports and statistics, and you might be surprised to know how much it could sharpen your analytical and organisational skills in the long run. A job that imparts lessons for life? Bring it on.

Sign up here: Mey Careers Future

Technician, traffic controller, bus captain roles at SBS Transit Limited

The great thing about our public transport industry is that it remains considerably recession-proof. Which means the chances of securing a job at SBS Transit Limited is higher.

A quick search at job portals will tell you that their openings are varied — from technicians to bus captains, traffic controller to managing cyber security — and the possibilities are ample.

Moreover, you get to work in one of the most efficient transport industries in the world. That’s got to be a win-win.

Sign up here: Job Street

Part-time relief teacher

If you have it in you to impact young minds, teaching is really the most satisfying job in the world. Keep a lookout for relief teaching roles that let you juggle multiple jobs at a time.

The Orange Tree Preschool, for instance, is looking for qualified, experienced teachers to fill short-term needs at their centres, at an hourly rate of $12-$14 per hour.

You’d have to bring your A-game when it comes to storytelling, singing, games and other activities with kids. The specified working locations for this job includes Choa Chu Kang, Yishun, Tampines, Kaki Bukit, Tiong Bahru, and Alexandra.

Sign up here: Jobs Central

Pro tip: Besides the jobs listed above, you could join Facebook groups such as Jobs Singapore , where you’re likely to get real-time notifications for jobs across Singapore.

Alternatively, you could also get on Telegram channels such as SG Careers and Jobs Opportunities, Singapore Part-Time Jobs, Part Time Jobs (Singapore) and SG Part Timers #Singapore.

