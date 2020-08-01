Debunking 'high risk, high return'

Is 6 per cent annual returns high or low? It depends!

How much risk was taken to deliver that 6 per cent in returns? If you're comparing returns of different investment products, you should be looking at how much risk it took to achieve those returns. We all know the saying, "High Risk, High Returns", but how true is it?

The short answer is: in the long-term, on average, riskier investments will probably give higher returns. The key words in that sentence are "long-term" and "average". In the short term, riskier investments are more likely to give lower returns and experience more losses.

Here, I'm going to focus on how to understand risk and holistically interpret returns.

UNDERSTANDING RISK

In investing, risk is often measured by volatility. A more volatile investment is riskier than a less volatile investment. Volatility can be observed by the daily or weekly swings in price; the larger swings in price, the greater the volatility.

In Table 1, you can easily see the difference between a very high-risk asset class (Bitcoin), a high-risk asset class (SPY, an ETF indexed to the S&P500), and a low-risk asset class (SHY, an ETF indexed to 1-3 years US Government Bonds).

Table 1: Daily and Weekly Volatility of Bitcoin, SPY and SHY from 1 July 2017 to 30 June 2018

PHOTO: StashAway

Between July 2017 and July 2018, Bitcoin had a week where a US$100,000 (S$134,914) investment would have become US$170,000 by end of the week (US$70,000 gain), and also a week where a US$100,000 investment would have become US$62,000 by end of the week, with a US$38,000 loss.

Obviously, this is an incredibly risky investment. On the other end of the spectrum, in its best week, Short Term US Government Bonds has turned a US$100,000 investment in US$100,500 ($500 gain) and in the worst week of the last 12 months has turned a US$100,000 investment in US$99,600 (US$400 loss).

Bitcoin had 8x the volatility of the equity market, and equities showed 12x the volatility of short-term government bonds.

UNDERSTANDING VOLATILITY

A common way to compare the risk of different investment options and make volatility a more tangible measure is to look at Value at Risk (VaR). VaR refers to the probability that an investor can expect to lose a given percentage of his or her investments in a given year.